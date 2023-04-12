Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 ease initial gains, TCS in focus ahead of Q4 result

Stock Market Update | Biocon Continues Rebound From 52-Week Low
- Trading with gains of nearly 4 percent at Rs 224.20
- Trading at the highest level in over a month
- Stock has gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions
- Shares have rebounded 17 percent from 52-week low of Rs 191 on March 21
- Despite the rebound, the stock is still 15 percent down year-to-date
Stock Market Update | Most FMCG Stocks Trade With Losses
- FMCG index trading 0.5 percent lower
- 11 out of the 15 constituents trade with losses
- Nestle India is the top index loser, down 0.8 percent
- Radico Khaitan is the top gainer on the index, up 1.5 percent
- Hindustan Unilever also trading 0.8 percent lower
Market News | HFCL bags orders worth Rs 124 cr from Reliance Projects for supply of optical fiber cables
Nifty 50 Update | Reliance on banking clients may keep TCS earnings growth in check
India's largest technology services company by market value, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the March quarter earnings season, when it reports results later today. (TCS Q4 Preview)
Stock Market Update | Puravankara Q4 Update
Realisations up 19 percent YoY at Rs 8,321/sqft vs Rs 6,981/sqft
Volumes up two percent YoY at 1.21 msf vs 1.19 msf
Sales value up 21 percent YoY at Rs 1,007 crore vs Rs 831 crore
Nifty 50 Update | Divi's Lab top gainer, index above 17,750
Share Market Update | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share. (Read more)
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with minor gains ahead of US inflation data, TCS earnings
Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade
The three main US indices ended mixed ahead of inflation data.--S&P 500: flat
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring handover from Wall Street
Asian markets traded mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent
