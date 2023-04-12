Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 ease initial gains, TCS in focus ahead of Q4 result

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 ease initial gains, TCS in focus ahead of Q4 result
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 11:07 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher tracing global cues. Oil, gas and financial shares led the headline indices higher while power stocks traded in the red. TCS will report its quarterly earnings later today. US inflation data is also scheduled to be released today.

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | Biocon Continues Rebound From 52-Week Low

- Trading with gains of nearly 4 percent at Rs 224.20
- Trading at the highest level in over a month
- Stock has gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions
- Shares have rebounded 17 percent from 52-week low of Rs 191 on March 21
- Despite the rebound, the stock is still 15 percent down year-to-date

Apr 12, 2023 11:07 AM
Infosys Q4 Preview | Constant currency growth likely to trail TCS this quarter
Apr 12, 2023 11:04 AM

Stock Market Update | Most FMCG Stocks Trade With Losses

- FMCG index trading 0.5 percent lower
- 11 out of the 15 constituents trade with losses
- Nestle India is the top index loser, down 0.8 percent
- Radico Khaitan is the top gainer on the index, up 1.5 percent
- Hindustan Unilever also trading 0.8 percent lower

Apr 12, 2023 11:01 AM

Market News | HFCL bags orders worth Rs 124 cr from Reliance Projects for supply of optical fiber cables

Apr 12, 2023 10:41 AM
Market Update| IndusInd Bank shares drop over potential MSCI inclusion miss
Apr 12, 2023 10:26 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Reliance on banking clients may keep TCS earnings growth in check

India's largest technology services company by market value, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the March quarter earnings season, when it reports results later today. (TCS Q4 Preview)

Apr 12, 2023 10:16 AM

Stock Market Update | Puravankara Q4 Update 

Realisations up 19 percent YoY at Rs 8,321/sqft vs Rs 6,981/sqft

Volumes up two percent YoY at 1.21 msf  vs 1.19 msf

Sales value up 21 percent YoY at  Rs 1,007 crore vs Rs 831 crore 

Apr 12, 2023 10:10 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Divi's Lab top gainer, index above 17,750

Apr 12, 2023 9:46 AM

Share Market Update | Wednesday's top brokerage calls

JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share. (Read more)

Apr 12, 2023 9:31 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with minor gains ahead of US inflation data, TCS earnings

Apr 12, 2023 9:16 AM
Rupee Open | Rupee opens higher at 82.06 vs dollar
Apr 12, 2023 9:05 AM
Stocks to Watch | TCS, HDFC Bank, Delta Corp, BHEL, Sanofi India and more

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade

Apr 12, 2023 8:51 AM
Global Market Cue | Gold above $2,010

Apr 12, 2023 8:44 AM
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed on Tuesday

The three main US indices ended mixed ahead of inflation data.

--S&P 500: flat
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Apr 12, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets traded mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent

Apr 12, 2023 8:03 AM

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 ease initial gains, TCS in focus ahead of Q4 result

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 11:07 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher tracing global cues. Oil, gas and financial shares led the headline indices higher while power stocks traded in the red. TCS will report its quarterly earnings later today. US inflation data is also scheduled to be released today.

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | Biocon Continues Rebound From 52-Week Low

- Trading with gains of nearly 4 percent at Rs 224.20
- Trading at the highest level in over a month
- Stock has gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions
- Shares have rebounded 17 percent from 52-week low of Rs 191 on March 21
- Despite the rebound, the stock is still 15 percent down year-to-date

Apr 12, 2023 11:07 AM
Infosys Q4 Preview | Constant currency growth likely to trail TCS this quarter
Apr 12, 2023 11:04 AM

Stock Market Update | Most FMCG Stocks Trade With Losses

- FMCG index trading 0.5 percent lower
- 11 out of the 15 constituents trade with losses
- Nestle India is the top index loser, down 0.8 percent
- Radico Khaitan is the top gainer on the index, up 1.5 percent
- Hindustan Unilever also trading 0.8 percent lower

Apr 12, 2023 11:01 AM

Market News | HFCL bags orders worth Rs 124 cr from Reliance Projects for supply of optical fiber cables

Apr 12, 2023 10:41 AM
Market Update| IndusInd Bank shares drop over potential MSCI inclusion miss
Apr 12, 2023 10:26 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Reliance on banking clients may keep TCS earnings growth in check

India's largest technology services company by market value, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the March quarter earnings season, when it reports results later today. (TCS Q4 Preview)

Apr 12, 2023 10:16 AM

Stock Market Update | Puravankara Q4 Update 

Realisations up 19 percent YoY at Rs 8,321/sqft vs Rs 6,981/sqft

Volumes up two percent YoY at 1.21 msf  vs 1.19 msf

Sales value up 21 percent YoY at  Rs 1,007 crore vs Rs 831 crore 

Apr 12, 2023 10:10 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Divi's Lab top gainer, index above 17,750

Apr 12, 2023 9:46 AM

Share Market Update | Wednesday's top brokerage calls

JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share. (Read more)

Apr 12, 2023 9:31 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with minor gains ahead of US inflation data, TCS earnings

Apr 12, 2023 9:16 AM
Rupee Open | Rupee opens higher at 82.06 vs dollar
Apr 12, 2023 9:05 AM
Stocks to Watch | TCS, HDFC Bank, Delta Corp, BHEL, Sanofi India and more

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade

Apr 12, 2023 8:51 AM
Global Market Cue | Gold above $2,010

Apr 12, 2023 8:44 AM
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed on Tuesday

The three main US indices ended mixed ahead of inflation data.

--S&P 500: flat
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Apr 12, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets traded mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent

Apr 12, 2023 8:03 AM