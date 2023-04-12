English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher ahead of US inflation data

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 12, 2023 8:24 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, largely remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. TCS will report its quarterly earnings later today. US inflation data is also scheduled to be released today. 

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed on Tuesday

The three main US indices ended mixed ahead of inflation data.

--S&P 500: flat
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Apr 12, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets traded mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent

Apr 12, 2023 8:03 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 rose for seventh straight session to close at a one-month high

IT stocks remained under pressure on Tuesday with the Nifty IT index declining by over a percent. (Read more on April 11 session)

Apr 12, 2023 7:50 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 12, 2023 7:42 AM
