Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher ahead of US inflation data

The three main US indices ended mixed ahead of inflation data.--S&P 500: flat --Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent --Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring handover from Wall Street
Asian markets traded mixed following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 rose for seventh straight session to close at a one-month high
IT stocks remained under pressure on Tuesday with the Nifty IT index declining by over a percent. (Read more on April 11 session)
