Share Market News | Canara Bank to report March quarter numbers
Strong earnings are expected from Canara Bank for the quarter ended March 2023. Moreover, management guidance on growth and focus on operating profits will be seen closely.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|3,305.7
|1,666.2
|NII (Rs crore)
|8,977.7
|7,005.9
Stock Market Update | Bank of India shares fall 6%
The shares of Bank of India are down nearly six percent at this hour. The public sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 1,350.4 crore against Rs 606.3 crore in the year-ago period for the quarter ended March 2023. The operating profit went up by 69.67 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 2,466 crore to Rs 4,184 crore. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Mahanagar Gas to report March quarter numbers today
The company is expected to have a volume growth of nine percent on year-on-year basis, and two percent sequentially at 3.5 mmscmd with CNG volumes up nine percent year-on-year and one percent sequentially. Unit EBITDA is also expected to increase sequentially to Rs 9.5/scm from Rs 8.2/scm in the previous quarter.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q3FY23
|Profit (Rs crore)
|206
|172
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|1,633
|1,671
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|316
|256
|Margin
|20.4%
|15.3%
Nifty 50 News | Britannia’s pricing-led growth likely to taper off and price cuts may lead to shrinking margin: Analysts
Brokerages have a mixed stance on the company following its earnings. While JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have raised their target prices on the firm’s stock with neutral and overweight ratings, respectively, CLSA recommends selling the FMCG company’s shares. (Read more)
Nifty 50 News | UPL to report March quarter numbers today
The street is expecting a sluggish growth in the US and European markets. The company has guided for 12-15 percent revenue growth in FY23 while the expectation is of 17 percent growth in FY23.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|1,858
|1,547
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|17,143
|15,861
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|3,840
|3,380
|Margin
|22.4%
|21.3%
Stock Market Update | Marico shares gain 8%
The shares of the company are trading nearly eight percent higher from its previous close. The FMCG firm reported an 18.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore beating estimates for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent to Rs 2,240 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,161 crore a year ago. (Read more on Marico Q4)
Share Market Update | Stocks move on March quarter earnings
Bank of India -6.55%
Piramal Ent -0.7%
DCB Bank +6.1%
Equitas SFB +5.8%
Paytm +4%
Union Bk of India +1.24%
BSE Sensex Update | Index gains 500 points
The Sensex is up 0.8 percent or 498.4 points. Barring L&T, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints, which are down 0.3 to 0.6 percent, all index constituents are trafing with gains. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and M&M, up 1.7 to five percent, are the top index gainers.
Nifty 50 Update | Index near 18,200
The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,203.4, up 0.7 percent or 134.4 points. 40 stocks out of 50 index constituents are trading with gains. IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finserv, up two percent to 5.3 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and Sun Pharma, down 0.6 percent to nearly three percent are top index losers.
Market Update | Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty 50 above 18,150
The Sensex is up 424.5 points or 0.7 percent at 61,479.7, while Nifty 50 at 18,186.25, up 0.6 percent or 117.2 points from its previous close.
Stock Market Update | Shares of ABFRL rise 2% on TCNS Clothing acquisition
The shares of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd are up 2.1 percent at this hour. However, earlier in the session, the shares opened at a 52-week low of Rs 198.5 per share. The company said it is acquiring a controlling stake in TCNS Clothing, the owner of leading ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong, and Elleven. ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to a 29 percent stake at Rs 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founder promoters to reach an overall shareholding of 51 percent in TCNS. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Paytm shares gain 3%
The shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, are up 3.1 percent at Rs 711. The digital financial services firm which owns Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, up from a net loss of Rs 761.4 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,334.5 crore during the period under review, up 51.5 percent against Rs 1,540.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, led by an increase in GMV, higher merchant subscription revenues, and growth of loans distributed through our platform. The number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices has reached 71 lakh as of April 2023, an increase of 3 lakh devices in the month.
Stock Market News | MRF at record high
MRF May futures hit Rs 1 lakh per share.
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with gains
The Sensex gains 300 points at the opening hour, while Nifty 50 trades above 18,150, half a percent higher from its previous close.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 81.76 vs the US dollar