Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to start May series on a strong note

Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HUL, with a target of Rs 2,875 per share, while Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Wipro with a target of Rs 360 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Godrej Consumer Products and more
Stocks to Watch: Shares of Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Adani, LTIMindtree among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 28 -
Stock Market News | SJS Enterprises to acquire 90.1% stake in Walter Pack India for Rs 239.3 crore
Global Market Cue | Gold prices fall below $1,990/oz
US 10-year yield rises to 3.5 percent as investors asses fresh economic data
European markets largely higher on Thursday, CAC rises 0.2 percent, FTSE down 0.3 percent.
Crude steady after Russian officials says global oil markets balanced, brent at $78/bbl
Gold prices fall below $1,990/oz as dollar index and treasury yields regain momentum
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained on strong earnings
The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up two percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.4 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
Share Market News | All eyes on 18,000 after Nifty 50 has best F&O series in six months
For the first day of the May series, the index will react to poor numbers from the last two major IT companies in Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Axis Bank will also react to its one-time-charge-driven quarter. Among index constituents, UltraTech Cement will be reporting results today. (Trade Setup for April 28)
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 saw best F&O series in six months, benchmark indices gained on Thursday
Among sectoral indices except power, all other indices ended in the green,. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, Nifty Capital goods and Nifty Metal rose 0.5 to 1 percent. (Read more on April 27 session)
