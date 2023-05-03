Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with cuts tracking global cues

Global Market News | AMD reports net loss in March quarter, issues below-par guidance - shares fall in extended trading
AMD forecast current-quarter revenue of about $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $5.48 billion. (Read more)
Global Market News | Shares of this US edtech company halve in a single session, courtesy ChatGPT
Shares of US-based online education company Chegg Inc. fell 48 percent on Tuesday after it said that ChatGPT is hurting its business growth. Chegg now expects to earn revenue between $175 million and $178 million for the current quarter, which is well below the consensus estimate of $193.6 million. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Oil extends losses as investors brace for possible rate hikes
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after slumping about 5 percent to a five-week low in the previous session, as investors braced for more rate hikes this week that could dent energy demand. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 125 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 1,190 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Vedanta, Godrej Consumer Products and more
Shares of Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, GCPL, NTPC among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 3.
Share Market News | Six-day rally may take a pause ahead of US Fed decision, weak global cues
Nifty closed just below 18,150 on Tuesday. Tata Steel reported very strong earnings that beat Street estimates. Titan, ABB, MRF, Godrej Properties, Havells, are among the companies that will be reporting their quarterly earnings today. (Wake Up Call)
Stock Market News | US drug regulator issues zero observations for Cipla's arm US manufacturing unit
The United States Food and Drug Association issues zero observations under Form 483 for Cipla’s arm InvaGen Pharma’s US manufacturing unit following a cGMP inspection from April 24 to May 1.
Global Market Cue | Fed may go for one more hike in May despite US economy losing momentum
The central bank policymakers anticipate a modest recession to begin later this year, followed by a recovery over the following two years, according to the minutes of the March 21-22 policy meeting, the ongoing banking sector stress have encouraged markets to price-in at least a 25 basis point rate cut by the end of this year. (Read more)
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
HUGELY SIGNIFICANT DAY
Big day for global market, Fed’s rate decision today
If Fed hikes to 5.25 percent, will match highest of this century
Indian market will pre-empt Fed in last 30 minutes of trade
Taking any trades home today has some amount of gamble
Bank Nifty showed some signs of tiredness yesterday
Nifty IT’s contra rally will be tested over next couple of days
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Monday’s big rally had disturbed logical stop loss
Logical stop loss for positional longs at 17,885
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Fin Nifty expiry impacted Bank Nifty yesterday
Crucial day for Bank Nifty today
First support zone for Bank Nifty: 43,100-43,250
Major support for Bank Nifty: 42,800-43,000
Global Market Cue | Crude hits five-week low
US dollar index falls below 102 against a basket of currencies.
US 10-year yield slips to 3.4 percent and two-year yield below four percent ahead of Fed rate decision.
European markets close lower on Tuesday, FTSE and DAX slip 1.2 percent each.
Crude sinks five percent, hits five-week low amid US debt default fears, brent at $75/bbl.
Gold prices surge to $2,020/oz as banking sector jitters lead to a pullback in dollar.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices slipped 1%
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.1 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red following a weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.2 percent
Stock Market News | Go First crisis may dampen an otherwise bullish run for the Nifty 50
Although the Nifty 50 has been forming higher highs for six straight sessions, the current GoFirst insolvency crisis may end up putting a halt to this ongoing rally. (Trade Setup For May 3)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!