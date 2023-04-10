English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted start, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted start, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted start, Asian indices mixed
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 10, 2023 8:42 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open flat on first trading day of the week tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The market returns to trade after a three-day break. 

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on April 10

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday. (Read more)

Apr 10, 2023 8:42 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

IMPORTANT WEEK

FII shorts down by 90,000 from peak

Midcaps have started to participate in rally

Bank Nifty has taken back leadership

Big question: Can the Nifty finally break the channel?

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Nifty negated forming a major death cross

Nifty has rallied nearly 750 points from lows

Texture has changed to “Buy on dips”

Nifty’s broad range by options: 17,430-17,770

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Bank Nifty trading above all major moving averages

Bank Nifty traders now need to trail stop loss

Most important support for Bank Nifty now at 40,500

Bank Nifty may even attempt all-time high in May

Buying Bank Nifty in every panic now best strategy

Apr 10, 2023 8:35 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained ahead of long weekend 

The three main US indices rose mixed on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up 0.4 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: flat
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.8 percent

Apr 10, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally lower

Apr 10, 2023 8:08 AM

Stock Market News | Earnings season to take centre stage as Nifty 50 enters another truncated week

The Nifty 50 index is now trading above its 50-Day Moving Average of 17,522 and its 200-Day Moving Average of 17,511. The 100-Day Moving Average of 17,903 is still around 300 points away, but the index is closing in on its previous swing high of 17,799. (Trade Setup for April 10)

Apr 10, 2023 8:03 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty50 closed with minor gains as RBI kept policy rate unchanged

In the last two weeks, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 4 percent each, marking the biggest two-week gains in 8 months. This bullish sentiment is driven by positive global cues, declining COVID-19 cases, and the expectation of a strong economic recovery. (Read more on April 6 session).

Apr 10, 2023 8:00 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 10, 2023 7:44 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X