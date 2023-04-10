Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted start, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on April 10
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday. (Read more)
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
IMPORTANT WEEK
FII shorts down by 90,000 from peak
Midcaps have started to participate in rally
Bank Nifty has taken back leadership
Big question: Can the Nifty finally break the channel?
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty negated forming a major death cross
Nifty has rallied nearly 750 points from lows
Texture has changed to “Buy on dips”
Nifty’s broad range by options: 17,430-17,770
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty trading above all major moving averages
Bank Nifty traders now need to trail stop loss
Most important support for Bank Nifty now at 40,500
Bank Nifty may even attempt all-time high in May
Buying Bank Nifty in every panic now best strategy
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally lower
Stock Market News | Earnings season to take centre stage as Nifty 50 enters another truncated week
The Nifty 50 index is now trading above its 50-Day Moving Average of 17,522 and its 200-Day Moving Average of 17,511. The 100-Day Moving Average of 17,903 is still around 300 points away, but the index is closing in on its previous swing high of 17,799. (Trade Setup for April 10)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty50 closed with minor gains as RBI kept policy rate unchanged
In the last two weeks, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 4 percent each, marking the biggest two-week gains in 8 months. This bullish sentiment is driven by positive global cues, declining COVID-19 cases, and the expectation of a strong economic recovery. (Read more on April 6 session).
