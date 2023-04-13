Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline, TCS, Infosys among top losers

Infosys Q4 Preview | Constant currency growth likely to trail TCS this quarter
Infosys will be the second major IT company to report its March quarter results. The company will hold its board meet on Thursday, April 13, for the same. The street is anticipating a subdued quarter for the company, where growth is likely to trail its rival TCS. (Read more)
TCS Q4 | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta on Infosys
"We continue to see great secular growth in TCS, Infosys and their likes. Valuation is not out of whack over here. And I think that if you can deliver that 15 percent type of a bottom line growth for the next three to four years or so, that's the kind of returns that you can expect in these largecap companies. And I think that's pretty reasonable. Because there's some element of safety also in buying into these companies. Because end of the day, these are typically a little bit like annuity businesses, and one should keep that in mind," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
Nifty 50 Update | TCS shares down 1.6%
The shares of the IT services company are down 1.6 percent at Rs 3,188.8. The country's largest IT services exporter reported a 14.8 percent increase in March quarter net profit at Rs 11,392 crore on April 12. The numbers were below expectations.
Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market Update | Nifty IT index slides 400 points
The Nifty IT index is down 424.7 points or 1.5 percent. Barring Coforge, which is trading with one percent gains, all the other nine index stocks are trading in the red. LTIMindtree, HCL Tech, Infosys, down 1.6 to 2.5 percent are top index losers.
Nifty 50 Update | Infosys is the top index loser
The shares of Infosys are 1.6 percent down at Rs 1,405.2, down for the fourth session out of the last seven trading sessions. The IT major will report its earning for the March quarter today.
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat
IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and TCS top losers, down 1.3 to 2.7 percent. Britannia, HDFC Life, M&M, Apollo Hospitals and Eicher Motors, up 0.8 to 1.1 percent, are top gainers.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 30 points and Nifty near 17,800
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 28.4 points at 60,364.4 and the Nifty at 17,807.3, marginally down from its previous close.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.98 vs the US dollar
Stocks to Watch | TCS, Vedanta, NTPC, HDFC Bank, BHEL and more
TCS Q4 Results | Analysts see limited upside due to near-term uncertainties, expensive valuations
Analysts on the street who track Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) did not share very bullish commentary after the company's March quarter earnings missed expectations on most parameters. (Read more)
TCS Q4 | Large size doesn't mean we will grow slowly: Rajesh Gopinathan
The outgoing CEO, Gopinathan says that large size doesn't mean we will grow slowly. Have laid out our path to $50 billion. The size is a big asset towards fulfilling our strategic agenda.
TCS Q4 | Don't expect anything new, says Krithivasan
"All of us have been here for long; whatever we've been doing, we've been doing together. I'm not going to do anything new." Krithivasan will take over as MD and CEO on June 1, 2023.
TCS Q4 | K Krithivasan on deferrals
Not seeing deferrals across the board, says Krithivasan. Some discretionary work may be deferred or cancelled by Credit Suisse as merger with UBS progresses. Projects with long ROA timelines are the ones that typically get held.
TCS Q4 | We were anticipating a CC growth of 1.5-2%: Rajesh Gopinathan
Outgoing CEO, Gopinathan says the company was anticipating constant currency revenue growth of 1.5-2 percent during the quarter and ended up with 0.6 percent. He attributes the miss to the decline in the North America business, particularly in the US. (Management interview)