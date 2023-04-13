Stock Market Live: Live updates from exclusive interaction with the TCS management

TCS Q4 Results | Analysts see limited upside due to near-term uncertainties, expensive valuations
Analysts on the street who track Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) did not share very bullish commentary after the company's March quarter earnings missed expectations on most parameters. (Read more)
TCS Q4 | Large size doesn't mean we will grow slowly: Rajesh Gopinathan
The outgoing CEO, Gopinathan says that large size doesn't mean we will grow slowly. Have laid out our path to $50 billion. The size is a big asset towards fulfilling our strategic agenda.
TCS Q4 | Don't expect anything new, says Krithivasan
"All of us have been here for long; whatever we've been doing, we've been doing together. I'm not going to do anything new." Krithivasan will take over as MD and CEO on June 1, 2023.
TCS Q4 | K Krithivasan on deferrals
Not seeing deferrals across the board, says Krithivasan. Some discretionary work may be deferred or cancelled by Credit Suisse as merger with UBS progresses. Projects with long ROA timelines are the ones that typically get held.
TCS Q4 | We were anticipating a CC growth of 1.5-2%: Rajesh Gopinathan
The outgoing CEO, Gopinathan says the company expected a cc growth of 1.5-2 percent against the reported 0.6 percent.
TCS Q4 | Exposure to US banks is immaterialc
Our approach is to stay agile, says the management adding that uncertainty is still lingering and likely to be there for some time. Customers are prioritizing some spends over others. manufacturing and auto sector has seen discretionary projects put on hold.
TCS Q4 | De-growth in North America totally unexpected
The management says the sequential de-growth in North America was totally unexpected and caught the company by surprise. The management adds that the anticipated demand bounce back didn't come through.
Watch the interaction live here
Global Market Cue | Dollar slides below 102 mark
US 10-year yield falls to 3.4 percent as March inflation comes in softer-than-expected.
European markets end with minor gains, FTSE up 0.5 percent, DAX rises 0.3 percent.
Gold prices surge on hopes of a rate hike pause as inflation cools, brent above $87/bbl.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell after inflation data
The three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.4 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.9 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
Stock Market News | Multiple factors to decide Nifty 50's move on weekly options expiry
Today's session will be the last trading day of this truncated week as the market will remain shut on account of a holiday. The market will react to a slew of data points for today's session. Primarily will be the reaction to TCS earnings, which mostly missed street expectations. (Trade Setup for April 13)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended higher for eighth straight session led by pharma companies
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rose for the eighth straight session gaining 235 points and closing at 60,392. Nifty 50 also closed in green rising 90 points to 17,812. (Read more on April 12 session)
