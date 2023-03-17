Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 fight to hold gains - ITC, BPCL among top losers

Nifty 50 Update | Moshe Katri Reacts To TCS CEO Resignation
- There is never a good time for an executive to leave
- This will likely be a very smooth transition
- Timing may not be ideal for a management rejig
- Succession planning is what you have in every large company
- Don't think market will like it but it will get over it
- Suggest that outlook for the IT sector remains fluid
Stock Market Update | VA Tech Wabag Wins Order
- Wins order worth Rs 800 crore towards design, build and operate for reconstruction, expansion and operation of Pagla sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 200 MLD
- This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, fueled by city’s growing needs
- Shares of VA Tech Wabag are trading 4.1 percent higher at Rs 332.60
Nifty 50 Update | Top Contributors to the Gains
- Nifty 50 has opened above the mark of 17,100
- Infosys is contributing 23.2 points to the upside
- Reliance Industries is contributing 12.9 points to he upside
- HDFC Bank is contributing 12.3 points to the upside
- HDFC is contributing 9.8 points to the upside
- 8.5 points are coming from Larsen & Toubro
Stock Market Update | Benchmarks Open Above Key Levels
- Sensex opens with gains of over 500 points
- Nifty 50 not only crosses 17,000 in opening trade, but also crosses 17,100
- Nifty Bank has opened nearly 300 points higher at 39,429
- 40 out of the 50 Nifty constituents are trading higher
- Infosys, HDFC Life, Tata Motors are the top gainers
Nifty 50 Update | TCS CEO-Designate K Krithivasan Says
- We always try to be close to our customers
- Priorities and strategies don't change with CEO changes
- Want to double down on making our customer relationships stronger
- TCS is built on two pillars - customer centricity and employees
Nifty 50 Update | Latest From The TCS CEO Press Conference
- It is a day of mixed feelings for me
- It has been an absolute honour to lead this company
- TCS will always be an integral part of my life
- Immediate focus is making sure the transition is smooth
- This level of volatility in the market is par for the course
