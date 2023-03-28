Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty 50 above 17,000 amid positive global cues

Share Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The current market signals indicate that the worst of the banking crisis is behind us. S&P 500 is now trading above the March 10 level when SVB collapsed. The stock prices of European banks also are improving indicating that there are no fears of contagion now. Doomsayers who predicted that the SVB collapse is a Lehman moment for the banking sector have been proved wrong. But investors have to be cautious since there is some element of uncertainty even after this apparent return to stability. There is a level of certainty regarding growth prospects. The global economy is slowing down; but Asia, particularly India, will outperform. India’s banking system is well regulated, strong and resilient. This period of uncertainty and volatility is the right time to build a good portfolio. High quality stocks with reasonable valuations and good earnings visibility can be accumulated now. Banking, capital goods and telecom are sectors that will post good results in the Q4 results season starting on April 13th. Valuations of IT stocks have become reasonable even though the segment will face headwinds from the US slowdown," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday as it gained nearly 0.3 percent during opening. (Read more)
"We think that banks definitely would be on top of mind because of the severe correction and we think that there is a fair degree of stability when it comes to earning. I don't think there's going to be any major negative surprises. I think auto is going to be a bit patchy because this Gudi Padwa and the Navratra - the overall response that we've got from the channel checks has not been that great particularly in Maharashtra, we haven't really seen any major positive surprises. The rainfall, which we've seen in Punjab, Haryana etc. could have some negative rub-off. The rural side is struggling. So auto is something that we are not too positive, but maybe Ashok Leyland or some of the CV companies is where we are possibly biased. We would avoid IT in a major way, but surely some of the pharma and the consumer names which have been laggards, I think you might see some pop there. We've seen Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma pulling back very smartly. So I think because of that, you might see some stability and strength in some of these names," says Hemang Jani, Retail Equity Strategist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
NIFTY: MAKE OR BREAK
2 days of back to back expiry days start today
Monthly expiry tomorrow, trend is very weak
Yesterday, 5 minutes were enough to spoil entire day
Market’s texture “Sell on rally” till 17,225
Shorts will cover only if 17,225 crossed with volumes
Nifty not reflecting the true pain in the market
Market breadth has been extremely poor
Yesterday, Advance/decline was at 1:4
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Today’s trade is to try and play yesterday’s range
Today’s first Nifty range: 16,918-17,091
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Fin Nifty’s expiry may impact Bank Nifty moves
Combined premium of 39,500 Call and Put at Rs 500
Bank Nifty’s broad range seen at 39,000-40,000
Smaller range for Bank Nifty at 39,250-39,700
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained as investor concerns calmed after First Citizens announced buying of Silicon Valley Bank
Two of the three main US indices rose on Monday.
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.5 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 continues to find pressure above 17,000
The Nifty 50 failed to cross Friday's intraday high of 17,109, and reversed from a high of 17,091. (Trade Setup for March 28)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended flat, BSE companies lost market capital of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday
The market capitalisation of BSE companies slipped to the lowest level since July 15, 2022 with these companies in total, erasing market cap of more than Rs. 1.20 lakh crore. (Read more on March 27 session)
