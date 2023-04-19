Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended nearly flat as tech enernings disappoint
Two out of three main US indices fell on Tuesday
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally down
--Nasdaq Composite: marginally down
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.2 percent
Stock Market News | Closing above Monday's low a positive for the Nifty 50
A positive here is that despite the downmove, the Nifty 50 index closed above Monday's low of 17,574. (Trade Setup for April 19)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 fell for second straight session, broader indices outperformed
Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50 while the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India. (Read more on April 18 session)
