English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 19, 2023 7:41 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is expected to make a muted opening on Wednesday tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, largely remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended nearly flat as tech enernings disappoint 

Two out of three main US indices fell on Tuesday
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally down
--Nasdaq Composite: marginally down

Apr 19, 2023 8:15 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.2 percent

Apr 19, 2023 8:03 AM

Stock Market News | Closing above Monday's low a positive for the Nifty 50

A positive here is that despite the downmove, the Nifty 50 index closed above Monday's low of 17,574. (Trade Setup for April 19)

Apr 19, 2023 7:48 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 fell for second straight session, broader indices outperformed

Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50 while the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India. (Read more on April 18 session)

Apr 19, 2023 7:46 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 19, 2023 7:42 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X