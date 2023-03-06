Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 550 points, 47 shares in Nifty 50 basket advance

Hero, Zero join hands for premium electric motorcycles
The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Crude near $85/bbl, dollar index pull back
US 10-year yield eases to 3.95 percent ahead of key speech from Fed officials, eco data.
European markets end higher on Friday, DAX up 1.6 percent, CAC rises nearly one percent.
Volkswagen up over 11.2 percent after posting a better-than-expected outlook for 2023.
Crude hovers around $85/bbl as China sets lower-than-expected eco growth target.
Gold prices rise to $1,852/oz as treasury yields and dollar index pull back.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
TRUNCATED WEEK
Weekly expiry on Fin Nifty today
Bank Nifty has successfully defended budget lows
Bank Nifty has regained leadership mantle
Today’s trade can be focused on It and midcaps
Cash buying needed to sustain short covering rally
Nasdaq had big rally due to cool off in yields
Nasdaq reclaimed 10 DEMA, closed at highs
Test of Nifty IT’s texture today
Just for today, IT stocks may lead the first half
Nifty IT:
Current 29,817
10 DEMA 30,164
20 DEMA 30,246
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty will open in a strong resistance zone
Nifty’s 20 DEMA at 17,646 and 20 DMA at 17,703
Need to see if Nifty is halting in this zone or not
If Nifty doesn’t halt here, second round of buying will happen
If Nifty halts in this zone, it can revisit lower levels
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty may consolidate today
Financial Nifty’s weekly expiry today
SBI, ICICI Bank showing leadership signs once again
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 aims to extend relief rally beyond key levels
The last session of the week not only reversed those losses, but also took both Sensex and Nifty 50 to post gains of a percent each. (Trade Setup for March 6)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 posted biggest single day gain of 2023 on Friday
The news that a large market global fund GQG has put in over Rs.15,000 crores in 4 Adani Group companies benefited the market. This has lifted sentiment not just for the Adani Group but also for banks especially PSU banks. (Read more on March 3 session)
