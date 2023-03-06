English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty poised for a positive start, Asian shares in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty poised for a positive start, Asian shares in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty poised for a positive start, Asian shares in the green
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 6, 2023 8:30 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a positive start on the first trading day of the week tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 69.5 points or 0.4 higher at 17,701.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent

Mar 6, 2023 8:18 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 aims to extend relief rally beyond key levels

The last session of the week not only reversed those losses, but also took both Sensex and Nifty 50 to post gains of a percent each. (Trade Setup for March 6)

Mar 6, 2023 7:59 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 posted biggest single day gain of 2023 on Friday

The news that a large market global fund GQG has put in over Rs.15,000 crores in 4 Adani Group companies benefited the market. This has lifted sentiment not just for the Adani Group but also for banks especially PSU banks. (Read more on March 3 session)

Mar 6, 2023 7:56 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 6, 2023 7:44 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X