Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty poised for a positive start, Asian shares in the green

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 aims to extend relief rally beyond key levels
The last session of the week not only reversed those losses, but also took both Sensex and Nifty 50 to post gains of a percent each. (Trade Setup for March 6)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 posted biggest single day gain of 2023 on Friday
The news that a large market global fund GQG has put in over Rs.15,000 crores in 4 Adani Group companies benefited the market. This has lifted sentiment not just for the Adani Group but also for banks especially PSU banks. (Read more on March 3 session)
