Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a gap-down start, Asian indices in the red

Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"The sell-off in US markets yesterday was triggered by a crash of 60 percent in SVB Financials- a bank that mainly funds start ups. This impacted sentiments and banking stocks took a beating on concerns that rising interest rates might trigger loan repayment defaults. This is a US-specific issue and will not have an impact on Indian banking stocks. But the sentiment impact can be negative. Today’s US jobs report will be crucial in influencing the Fed’s policy response and the market direction. If the jobs data show declining jobs growth, the Fed will not be as aggressive as the market fears and equity markets will remain resilient. So investors may wait for this near-term uncertainty to pass. However, sharp corrections, particularly in banks, may be used to buy the leading names in private sector banks," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.8 percent
Stock Market News | Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to fall back towards 17,400
The Nifty 50 index saw its first negative close in four trading sessions during the weekly options expiry on Thursday. The previous three sessions saw the index add over 400 points. (Trade Setup for March 10)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended new day's low on Thursday
Adani Enterprises, M&M, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were among the top laggards on the Nifty 50, while gainers included Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals and Axis Bank. (Read more on March 9 session)
