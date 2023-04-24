Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up initial gains dragged by IT shares, pharmas under pressure

Banking sector witnesses strong deposit growth and increased credit activity, best money supply growth in 25 fortnights
There has been a significant increase in deposits on a fortnight basis with Rs. 4.06 lakh crore, which is the highest fortnight growth, on an incremental basis, at the beginning of a new fiscal ever. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Update | Wipro to consider its fifth share buyback in last seven years on April 27
Wipro can either announce a buyback through the tender offer as it has done so over the last three instances, or buy shares from the open market like Infosys or Paytm did recently. (Read more)
Share Market News | IndusInd Bank to report March quarter earnings today
The street expects company's net interest margin (NIM) to improve on both yearly and quarterly basis while commentary on business growth ahead will be an important factor to watch out.
|Estimates
|Q4FY22
|Profit
|Rs 2,011.8 crore
|Rs 1,361.4 crore
|NII
|Rs 4,715.8 crore
|Rs 3,985.2 crore
Stock Market News | Persistent Systems to report March quarter earnings today
EBIT margin is expected to remain flat on quarterly basis- impacted by higher travel, admin cost and offset by higher utilisation and pyramid correction.
|Estimates
|Q3FY23
|Profit
|Rs 270 crore
|Rs 238 crore
|Rs Revenue
|Rs 2,253 crore
|Rs 2,169.4 crore
|EBIT
|Rs 349 crore
|Rs 333.2 crore
|Margin
|15.5%
|15.4%
|$ Revenue
|274 m
|264.4 m
Stock Market Updates | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session. (Read more)
Stock Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls
JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,960 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 3,125 per share. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Update | HDFC Life is the top index gainer
The shares of the insurance company jump 6.3 percent. The Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank to raise stake more than 50 percent in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO prior to the effective date of merger. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Market expert Prakash Diwan on HDFC Life
“Organically, HDFC Life tends to be in a far more stronger footing than it has ever been in the last many years given the product mix that they have been focusing on. So when that growth happens and when the parent does not have to dilute and somebody doesn’t have to buy it because it is available at a distress or compulsion, it is definitely going to be positive,” Diwan says.
Nifty 50 Update | ICICI Bank among top gainers
The shares of the ICICI Bank are up 2.2 percent on quarterly numbers. The private sector bank reported a 30 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,122 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) grew 40 percent to Rs 17,666.8 crore from Rs Rs 12.604.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (Read more on ICICI Bank Q4)
Stock Market Update | Market expert Prakash Diwan On ICICI Bank
“I am not expecting a rapid climb to Rs 1,100-1,200 levels or whatever levels that some of the brokerages have come up with, but it definitely has the potent to do that, but give it time,” says Diwan.
Market Open | Sensex up 200 points and Nifty above 17,671
The Sensex is up over 200 points and the Nifty at 17,671, up 46.95 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens flat at 82.09 vs US dollar
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
A BLOCKBUSTER MONDAY?
Spectacular nos from ICICI, stock has shorts
Reliance numbers a beat on all parameters
Reliance stock has been weak into earnings
Big relief for HDFC twins and HDFC Life
Buyback announcement from Wipro
Start of expiry week, cues very strong for breakout
If today also Nifty doesn’t break out, will be negative
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Current 200 DMA is at 17,605
This week’s most crucial level: 17,750-17,850
Massive covering if Nifty takes out 17,850
1.68 cr shares Open Int at 17,700 Call
Need to see reaction to ICICI and Reliance today
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Highest build-up at 42,000 Put and 42,500 Call
Bank Nifty can test new highs if it holds 41,500
Bank Nifty has now seen one-week consolidation
Aggressive short covering will happen above 42,700
Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and more
Shares of Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Maharashtra Seamless, Wipro among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 24
Global Market Updates | Gold prices move lower
US 10-year yield rises to 3.56 percent ahead of heavy-weight earnings this week.
European market close with gains on Friday, DAX and CAC rise 0.5 percent each.
Crude rises slightly on strong eurozone economic data, brent above $81/bbl
Gold prices inch lower to $1,985/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen.