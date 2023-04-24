Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up initial gains dragged by IT shares, pharmas under pressure

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 24, 2023 10:08 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on the first trading day of the week tracking global cues.  Gains in financial shares led the headline indices higher, while IT shares traded in the red. Investors awaite more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with IndusInd Bank and Persistent Systems due to post their earnings later in the day. Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank reported their quarterly numbers on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Banking sector witnesses strong deposit growth and increased credit activity, best money supply growth in 25 fortnights

There has been a significant increase in deposits on a fortnight basis with Rs. 4.06 lakh crore, which is the highest fortnight growth, on an incremental basis, at the beginning of a new fiscal ever. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 10:47 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Wipro to consider its fifth share buyback in last seven years on April 27

Wipro can either announce a buyback through the tender offer as it has done so over the last three instances, or buy shares from the open market like Infosys or Paytm did recently. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 10:15 AM

Share Market News | IndusInd Bank to report March quarter earnings today

The street expects company's net interest margin (NIM) to improve on both yearly and quarterly basis while commentary on business growth ahead will be an important factor to watch out. 

  Estimates Q4FY22
Profit Rs 2,011.8 crore Rs 1,361.4 crore
NII Rs 4,715.8 crore Rs 3,985.2 crore
Apr 24, 2023 10:08 AM

Stock Market News | Persistent Systems to report March quarter earnings today

EBIT margin is expected to remain flat on quarterly basis- impacted by higher travel, admin cost and offset by higher utilisation and pyramid correction. 

  Estimates Q3FY23
Profit Rs 270 crore Rs 238 crore
Rs Revenue Rs 2,253 crore Rs 2,169.4 crore
EBIT Rs 349 crore Rs 333.2 crore
Margin 15.5% 15.4%
$ Revenue 274 m 264.4 m
Apr 24, 2023 10:04 AM

Stock Market Updates | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 9:52 AM

Stock Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls

JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,960 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 3,125 per share. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 9:44 AM

Nifty 50 Update | HDFC Life is the top index gainer

The shares of the insurance company jump 6.3 percent. The Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank to raise stake more than 50 percent in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO prior to the effective date of merger. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 9:41 AM

Share Market Update | Market expert Prakash Diwan on HDFC Life 

“Organically, HDFC Life tends to be in a far more stronger footing than it has ever been in the last many years given the product mix that they have been focusing on. So when that growth happens and when the parent does not have to dilute and somebody doesn’t have to buy it because it is available at a distress or compulsion, it is definitely going to be positive,” Diwan says. 

Apr 24, 2023 9:36 AM

Nifty 50 Update | ICICI Bank among top gainers

The shares of the ICICI Bank are up 2.2 percent on quarterly numbers. The private sector bank reported a 30 percent  jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,122 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. ICICI Bank's net interest income (NII) grew 40 percent to Rs 17,666.8 crore from Rs  Rs 12.604.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (Read more on ICICI Bank Q4)

Apr 24, 2023 9:34 AM

Stock Market Update | Market expert Prakash Diwan On ICICI Bank
“I am not expecting a rapid climb to Rs 1,100-1,200 levels or whatever levels that some of the brokerages have come up with, but it definitely has the potent to do that, but give it time,” says Diwan. 

Apr 24, 2023 9:30 AM

Market Open | Sensex up 200 points and Nifty above 17,671 

The Sensex is up over 200 points and the Nifty at 17,671, up 46.95 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

Apr 24, 2023 9:20 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens flat at 82.09 vs US dollar

Apr 24, 2023 9:09 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

A BLOCKBUSTER MONDAY?

Spectacular nos from ICICI, stock has shorts

Reliance numbers a beat on all parameters

Reliance stock has been weak into earnings

Big relief for HDFC twins and HDFC Life

Buyback announcement from Wipro

Start of expiry week, cues very strong for breakout

If today also Nifty doesn’t break out, will be negative

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Current 200 DMA is at 17,605

This week’s most crucial level: 17,750-17,850

Massive covering if Nifty takes out 17,850

1.68 cr shares Open Int at 17,700 Call

Need to see reaction to ICICI and Reliance today

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Highest build-up at 42,000 Put and 42,500 Call

Bank Nifty can test new highs if it holds 41,500

Bank Nifty has now seen one-week consolidation

Aggressive short covering will happen above 42,700

Apr 24, 2023 9:01 AM

Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and more

Shares of Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Maharashtra Seamless, Wipro among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 24

Apr 24, 2023 8:52 AM

Global Market Updates | Gold prices move lower

US 10-year yield rises to 3.56 percent ahead of heavy-weight earnings this week.

European market close with gains on Friday, DAX and CAC rise 0.5 percent each. 

Crude rises slightly on strong eurozone economic data, brent above $81/bbl 

Gold prices inch lower to $1,985/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen.  

Apr 24, 2023 8:44 AM