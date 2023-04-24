English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in the green
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 24, 2023 7:47 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on the first trading day of the week tracking global cues.  Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 43.5 points or 0.2 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

A BLOCKBUSTER MONDAY?

Spectacular nos from ICICI, stock has shorts

Reliance numbers a beat on all parameters

Reliance stock has been weak into earnings

Big relief for HDFC twins and HDFC Life

Buyback announcement from Wipro

Start of expiry week, cues very strong for breakout

If today also Nifty doesn’t break out, will be negative

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Current 200 DMA is at 17,605

This week’s most crucial level: 17,750-17,850

Massive covering if Nifty takes out 17,850

1.68 cr shares Open Int at 17,700 Call

Need to see reaction to ICICI and Reliance today

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Highest build-up at 42,000 Put and 42,500 Call

Bank Nifty can test new highs if it holds 41,500

Bank Nifty has now seen one-week consolidation

Aggressive short covering will happen above 42,700

Apr 24, 2023 9:01 AM

Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and more

Shares of Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Maharashtra Seamless, Wipro among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 24

Apr 24, 2023 8:52 AM

Global Market Updates | Gold prices move lower

US 10-year yield rises to 3.56 percent ahead of heavy-weight earnings this week.

European market close with gains on Friday, DAX and CAC rise 0.5 percent each. 

Crude rises slightly on strong eurozone economic data, brent above $81/bbl 

Gold prices inch lower to $1,985/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen.  

Apr 24, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices posted minor gains on Wednesday

The three main US indices gained slightly.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent

Apr 24, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after muted handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following minor gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: marginally down
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

Apr 24, 2023 8:06 AM

Stock Market News | Earnings reaction to index heavyweights will determine Nifty 50's direction

Last Friday was another 100-point range session for the Nifty 50 with the only difference being that it briefly broke below Monday's low of 17,574, to make a new low of 17,553. (Trade Setup for April 24)

Apr 24, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday dragged by auto, metal and realty

TCS, ITC, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers. (Read more)

Apr 24, 2023 7:47 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 24, 2023 7:41 AM

