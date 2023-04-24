Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in the green

Rupee Check | Rupee opens flat at 82.09 vs US dollar
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
A BLOCKBUSTER MONDAY?
Spectacular nos from ICICI, stock has shorts
Reliance numbers a beat on all parameters
Reliance stock has been weak into earnings
Big relief for HDFC twins and HDFC Life
Buyback announcement from Wipro
Start of expiry week, cues very strong for breakout
If today also Nifty doesn’t break out, will be negative
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Current 200 DMA is at 17,605
This week’s most crucial level: 17,750-17,850
Massive covering if Nifty takes out 17,850
1.68 cr shares Open Int at 17,700 Call
Need to see reaction to ICICI and Reliance today
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Highest build-up at 42,000 Put and 42,500 Call
Bank Nifty can test new highs if it holds 41,500
Bank Nifty has now seen one-week consolidation
Aggressive short covering will happen above 42,700
Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and more
Shares of Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Maharashtra Seamless, Wipro among others will be in focus today. These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 24
Global Market Updates | Gold prices move lower
US 10-year yield rises to 3.56 percent ahead of heavy-weight earnings this week.
European market close with gains on Friday, DAX and CAC rise 0.5 percent each.
Crude rises slightly on strong eurozone economic data, brent above $81/bbl
Gold prices inch lower to $1,985/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices posted minor gains on Wednesday
The three main US indices gained slightly.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after muted handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following minor gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: marginally down
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
Stock Market News | Earnings reaction to index heavyweights will determine Nifty 50's direction
Last Friday was another 100-point range session for the Nifty 50 with the only difference being that it briefly broke below Monday's low of 17,574, to make a new low of 17,553. (Trade Setup for April 24)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday dragged by auto, metal and realty
TCS, ITC, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers. (Read more)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!
