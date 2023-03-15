Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices in the green

Stocks To Watch | Reliance, Maruti, ONGC, NBCC and more
Here are the stocks to look out for in today's trade.
Global Market Cue | Crude hits nine-week low
US 10-year yield resumes rally, rises to 3.68 percent on in-line February inflation reading.
European markets close higher on Tuesday, CAC and DAX up nearly two percent each.
Crude slides four percent, hits a nine-week low on rate hike prospects and jitters in banking sector.
Gold prices hover around $1,900/oz as dollar and treasury yields resume rally.
Crypto rises for second straight day on in-line US CPI, Bitcoin briefly tops $26,000.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.2 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 may stage a bounce after positive close on Wall Street
The Nifty 50 index lived on to fight another day above the mark of 17,000. The index briefly broke below that level on Tuesday, making a new low of 16,987. Although it did recover from those levels, it could not prevent a negative closing for the fourth straight session. (Trade Setup for March 15)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the red
Several heavyweights dragged the Nifty down, including TCS, Infosys, Kotak Bank, and ITC. However, ICICI and Bharti offered some support. Additionally, five Nifty stocks, including RIL, Divi's, Cipla, HDFC Life, and Tata Cons, hit 52-week lows. (Read more)
