Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices in the green

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 15, 2023 8:43 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Wednesday tracing positive global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, are trading 105 points or 0.6 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Stocks To Watch | Reliance, Maruti, ONGC, NBCC and more

Here are the stocks to look out for in today's trade.

Mar 15, 2023 8:43 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude hits nine-week low 

US 10-year yield resumes rally, rises to 3.68 percent on in-line February inflation reading. 

European markets close higher on Tuesday, CAC and DAX up nearly two percent each. 

Crude slides four percent, hits a nine-week low on rate hike prospects and jitters in banking sector. 

Gold prices hover around $1,900/oz as dollar and treasury yields resume rally. 

Crypto rises for second straight day on in-line US CPI, Bitcoin briefly tops $26,000. 

Mar 15, 2023 8:34 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices rebounded

The three main US indices ended higher on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: up 1.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.1 percent

Mar 15, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 2.2 percent

Mar 15, 2023 8:25 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 may stage a bounce after positive close on Wall Street

The Nifty 50 index lived on to fight another day above the mark of 17,000. The index briefly broke below that level on Tuesday, making a new low of 16,987. Although it did recover from those levels, it could not prevent a negative closing for the fourth straight session. (Trade Setup for March 15)

Mar 15, 2023 8:12 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the red

Several heavyweights dragged the Nifty down, including TCS, Infosys, Kotak Bank, and ITC. However, ICICI and Bharti offered some support. Additionally, five Nifty stocks, including RIL, Divi's, Cipla, HDFC Life, and Tata Cons, hit 52-week lows. (Read more)

Mar 15, 2023 8:00 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 15, 2023 7:44 AM

