Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gaining streak, realty shares outperform

Stock Market Update | Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services on market
"The surprising policy move to pause interest rate hikes has had a convincing effect on bond yields and the stock market. A plausible peaking of the interest rate will have an positive effect on the financial markets, which was reflected in today’s drop in yield and marginal upside of domestic stock market when the Asian market was negative. However, the trend to continue during the year will depend on a consistent fall in inflation, which is forecasted to stay elevated above the FY24 target. Given the high gap between current and target inflation, the RBI will have to hold the rates high for a long period, limiting the upside," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Market This Week | Sensex, Nifty post biggest 2-week gains in 8 months
Gain 4% Each In Last 2 Weeks
Market Posts Gains For 2nd Consecutive Week, Sensex &Nifty Up 1.4% Each
Nifty Bank Rises 1% & Nifty Midcap Up More Than 1%
All Sectoral Indices Post Gains For The Week, Realty, Pharma & Media Are Top Gaining Indices
37 Out Of 50 Nifty Stocks Record Gains, Bajaj Fin, L&T, Tata Motors, HDFC Are Top Gainers
BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Cipla & Axis Bank Are Top Nifty Losers
Most Midcap Stocks End Higher, IEX, Chola Invest & Godrej Prop Are Top Gainers
Market at Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end with gains as RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged
Market Closes With Minor Gains As RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged
Sensex Gains 144 Points To 59,833 & Nifty 42 Points To 17,599
Nifty Bank Rises 42 Points To 41,041 & Midcap Index 194 Points To 30,354
Rate-sensitive Sectors Like Real Estate, NBFCs Gain The Most On RBI’s Decision
FMCG Cos Close Largely Lower On Weak Updates From Dabur, Stocks Fall Up To 4%
IEX Surges 11% As CERC Order On Transaction Fee Removes Overhang
Strong Disbursal In Chola Invest Helps Stock Rise To 52-week High
City Gas Cos Continue The Upmove On Expectation Of Cabinet Nod For Parikh Recos
M&M Fin, L&T Fin, Godrej Prop, DLF, Oberoi Amongst Top Gainers On RBI’s Decision
Aurobindo & Ipca Labs Close With Healthy Gains On Brokerage Upgrade
IT Stocks Largely Close In The Red As Rupee Strengthens Vs $, HCL, Coforge Top Losers
Major Private Banks Like ICICI & Axis Bank Keep Gains For Nifty & Nifty Bank In Check
All Adani Group Stocks Move Higher, Stocks Rise Up To 5%, Mkt Cap Up `27,000 Cr
Market Breadth Favours Advances, Advance-Decline Ratio At 2:1
BSE Companies Gains Market Cap Of Nearly `1 lakh Crore
Adani Group Stocks | All group stocks extend gains ahead of closing
The shares of group's flagship Adani Enterprises are up 3.3 percent. The other Nifty 50 company Adani Ports is up 0.8 percent. Adani Green, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission are up five percent. Adani Power is up 1.1 percent. Adani Wilmar is up 3.1 percent. Ambuja and ACC are up 0.8 and 1.4 percent respectively, while NDTV shares are up five percent.
Stock Market News | Muthoot Finance announces dividend of Rs 22 per share
The board of Muthoot Finance Ltd. has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year 2022-2023. The gold loan-focused non-banking financial company said that its Board of Directors considered and declared a 220 percent interim dividend at a meeting held on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Read more)
Share Market News | Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 8% on order win
The company receives letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for development of distribution infrastructure in Maharashtra. The aaaggregate value of the order is Rs 2,285 crore.
The shares are up eight percent at Rs 82.35.
Stock Market News | Phoneix Mills reports fourth quarter update
Quarterly consumption up 59 percent on year-on-year basis and down 17 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis at Rs 2,205.5 crore. The company's March leased occupancy at 94 percent while the March trading occupancy came at 70 percent against 64 percent in February.
Share Market Update | Difficult to take a bullish view on market in the near term: Jefferies
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mahesh Nandurkar, India Strategist at Jefferies said that it is difficult to take a bullish view on the market in the near-term as there are still several challenges that need to be addressed before the market can fully recover. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Manappuram At 52-Week High
- Shares trading with gains of 1.2 percent at Rs 126.55
- Trading close to 52-week high of Rs 127.55
- Stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions
- Shares have gained 6 percent so far this year
- Stock has recovered 55 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 81.55
Stock Market Update | Nifty IT Index Top Sectoral Loser
- Index is the only other sectoral loser after the FMCG Index
- Trading with losses of 1 percent
- All 10 constituents of the index trade with losses
- Coforge is the biggest loser on the index, down 2.6 percent
- HCLTech also trades with losses of over 2 percent