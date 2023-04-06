English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline ahead of RBI MPC decision, Hindalco, Asian Paints top losers

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline ahead of RBI MPC decision, Hindalco, Asian Paints top losers

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline ahead of RBI MPC decision, Hindalco, Asian Paints top losers
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 6, 2023 9:20 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on Thursday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 27 points or 0.2 percent lower ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy committee meeting outcome.

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | Geojit's Vijayakumar's view on market 

"The recent rally which has taken the Nifty around 600 points from the March lows has been driven by reasonable valuations and short covering. FIIs turning buyers (Rs 4261 crores during the last 4 trading sessions) also has been supportive. Global support for the rally will depend on the payrolls data from the US tomorrow. Already ISM services data has come below expectations. So it is possible that tomorrow’s payrolls data may indicate a slowing economy and this can prove to be positive from the market perspective. Today’s MPC decision is likely to be a dovish hike of 25bp. The RBI commentary and inflation projections have to be closely watched. Bank Nifty continues to exhibit strength," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Apr 6, 2023 9:20 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty50 open with cuts ahead of RBI MPC announcement

Sensex is down 123 points or 0.2 percent at 59,566.2, and Nifty 50 at 17,522, 34.4 points or 0.2 percent lower from its previous close.

Apr 6, 2023 9:17 AM

JSW Steel | Seshagiri Rao retires from board after 24 years of service

Despite stepping down from the JSW Group board, Seshagiri Rao will continue to be associated with the group in an advisory role as 'Group CFO'. (Read more)

Apr 6, 2023 9:14 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens below-82 mark against dollar ahead of RBI policy announcement  

Apr 6, 2023 9:09 AM

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on April 6

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday. (Read more)

Apr 6, 2023 8:59 AM

Stocks to Watch | Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Nykaa, Tata Steel, Paytm, Religare Enterprises and more

Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 6

Apr 6, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude inches lower, gold off highs

US 10-year yield retreats on below-expected US eco data reviving recession fears

European markets end lower, DAX down 0.5 percent, investors asses UBS shareholder meet

Crude inches lower, brent below $85/bbl despite above estimate fall in US crude reserves

Gold off its record high levels, below $2,015/oz, dollar index back above 102

Apr 6, 2023 8:42 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower  

Two out of three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.1 percent

Apr 6, 2023 8:34 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: flat
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent

Apr 6, 2023 8:27 AM

Stock Market News | All eyes on MPC decision after Nifty 50 surges 600 points in four sessions

The last instance of the Nifty 50 index gaining for four straight sessions was last year, when it gained for eight days in a row between November 22 to December 1, during which it made its all-time high of 18,888. Since then, it has either been downhill or an upmove has tapered off in three days. All eyes are now on the monetary policy decision and dealers suggest that the street has priced in a 25 basis points rate hike. (Trade Setup for April 6)

Apr 6, 2023 8:12 AM

Share Market News | Nifty, Sensex ended higher on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive session. This is the first four-day winning streak for the indices in 2023. 

Apr 6, 2023 8:04 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 6, 2023 7:45 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X