Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline ahead of RBI MPC decision, Hindalco, Asian Paints top losers

Stock Market Update | Geojit's Vijayakumar's view on market
"The recent rally which has taken the Nifty around 600 points from the March lows has been driven by reasonable valuations and short covering. FIIs turning buyers (Rs 4261 crores during the last 4 trading sessions) also has been supportive. Global support for the rally will depend on the payrolls data from the US tomorrow. Already ISM services data has come below expectations. So it is possible that tomorrow’s payrolls data may indicate a slowing economy and this can prove to be positive from the market perspective. Today’s MPC decision is likely to be a dovish hike of 25bp. The RBI commentary and inflation projections have to be closely watched. Bank Nifty continues to exhibit strength," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
JSW Steel | Seshagiri Rao retires from board after 24 years of service
Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on April 6
Stocks to Watch | Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Nykaa, Tata Steel, Paytm, Religare Enterprises and more
Global Market Cue | Crude inches lower, gold off highs
US 10-year yield retreats on below-expected US eco data reviving recession fears
European markets end lower, DAX down 0.5 percent, investors asses UBS shareholder meet
Crude inches lower, brent below $85/bbl despite above estimate fall in US crude reserves
Gold off its record high levels, below $2,015/oz, dollar index back above 102
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: flat
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
Stock Market News | All eyes on MPC decision after Nifty 50 surges 600 points in four sessions
The last instance of the Nifty 50 index gaining for four straight sessions was last year, when it gained for eight days in a row between November 22 to December 1, during which it made its all-time high of 18,888. Since then, it has either been downhill or an upmove has tapered off in three days. All eyes are now on the monetary policy decision and dealers suggest that the street has priced in a 25 basis points rate hike. (Trade Setup for April 6)
