Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 breaches 16,900, Sensex falls 350 points as Credit Suisse triggers global selloff

Share Market Update | India VIX needs to sustain below 14.5 for Nifty to attain stability
India's VIX marginally moved up by 0.46 percent from 16.22 to 16.29 levels yesterday. Volatility is quoting near the highest levels of the last 28 trading sessions thus giving an overall grip to the bears in the market. (Read more)
Share Market Update | These two sectors have remained insulated from the equities sell-off so far
While FPI buying and selling trends have been erratic this year, a constant theme has been the fact that they have been buyers in capital goods stocks. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Update | Index breaks below 16,900
The index is down 0.5 percent from its previous close. 31 stocks in the 50-share index are trading with losses.
Top contributors to the downside:
Reliance is contributing 20.3 points
ICICI Bank is contributing 18.6 points
Infosys is contributing 13.1 points
Share Market Update | Nifty Bank breaches 39,000
The index is down 0.4 percent from its previous close. 10 stocks in the 12-share index are trading with losses. Barring Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank, all the index constituent stocks are trading with losses.
Top contributors to the downside:
ICICI Bank is contributing 132.1 points
IndusInd Bank is contributing 34.9 points
Axis Bank is contributing 31.5 points
Read here what analysts have to say on SBI, PNB and other PSU Banks
Share Market Update | Samvardhana Motherson promoter may sell 3.4%
ICICI Securities, which too have a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 110 per share, says Samvardhana Motherson is targeting to treble its revenue to $36 billion in the next 3-4 years through a mix of organic and inorganic growth, with 25 percent of the revenue mix aimed to come from the non-auto segment (currently it is sub-3 percent). (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Patanjali Foods, Mindspace Business, SJVN, Ramkrishna Forgings and more
Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade
Global Market Cue | Gold briefly hits highest level since early February, crude slides hits lowest level since December 2021
US 10-year yield slips to 3.5 percent as downturn in Credit Suisse pressured bank shares.
Credit Suisse hits record low as top share holder rules out more assistance.
Credit Suisse says it will borrow up to about $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank.
European markets close with deep cuts, FTSE slips nearly four percent, CAC down 3.6 percent.
European banking stocks plunged up to seven percent, post worst day since Feb 24, 2022.
European oil and gas sector fell 6.7 percent, while mining stocks shed 5.6 percent.
Crude slides further, hits lowest level since December 2021, brent below $74/bbl.
Gold prices rise above $1,930/oz, briefly hits highest level since early February
Dollar index makes a sharp upmove, rises above 104 against a basket of currencies.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
TRADING VS INVESTING
Trading trend “Sell on rally”
Great time for investors to buy good stocks
Indian Banks not impacted by the global crisis
Lehman moment was the best time to buy Indian Banks
Mkt very oversold, a trading bounce also due
Need to protect 16,800 to avoid bear market
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty yesterday fell from Call writer’s conviction zone
Yesterday’s high of 17,211 was middle of 17,181 and 17,242
For today, the 2 levels to watch: 17,054 and 17,123
Middle point of 17,054 and 17,123 at 17,088
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty made a very strong bearish bar
Stock Market News l Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower dragged by FMCG and financials
The Nifty Bank slipped a significant 863 points from its highs, leading the Sensex to close 344 points lower at 57,556, and the Nifty 71 points lower at 16,972. The Nifty Bank fell 360 points to 39,052, while the midcap index managed to rise by 22 points to 29,971. (Read more on March 15 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!