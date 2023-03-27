Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open with gains, Asian indices trade mixed

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 9:11 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open in the green on the first trading day of the week. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 100 points or 0.6 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Share Market Update |  10 things to know before opening bell on March 27

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday as it gained nearly 0.7 percent during opening. (Read more)

Mar 27, 2023 9:13 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 40 points and Nifty below 17,000 
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 39.8 points or 0.1 percent at 57,566.9 and the Nifty at 16,984.3, up 39.25 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.

Mar 27, 2023 9:11 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee open higher at 82.37 vs the US dollar 

Mar 27, 2023 9:03 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

HUGE WEEK FOR BANK NIFTY

Bank Nifty made a weekly inside Bar last week

Bank Nifty poised for a big 1500-2000 points move

Previous week’s range: 38613-40690

Nifty repeatedly defending 16,800 as last line of defence

Broader market has seen lot of pain

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Recent low of 16,828 now line in sand

Break of 16,750-16,800 will lead to a bigger fall

On upside, need to cross 17,225 to force short covering

Any rally to 17,150-17,200 will be used to add shorts

Mar 27, 2023 8:58 AM

Share Market News | Monday's brokerage call

Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 377 per share while CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 350 per share. (Read more)

Mar 27, 2023 8:57 AM

Stocks to Watch | Nykaa, BEL, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Paytm and more

Here are the stocks to look out for in today's trade.

Mar 27, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Dollar strengthens, gold retreats

US 10-year yield lower as investors mull US Fed's rate hike trajectory

European markets end sharply lower as Deutsche Bank rout weighs on markets, FTSE down 1.3 percent

Crude lower, brent hovers near $75/bbl as refiling US oil reserves may take years

Gold prices retreat, near $1,971/oz as traders locked in profit and dollar strengthens

Mar 27, 2023 8:51 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended higheron Friday
The three main US indices rose ending higher for the week
--S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.3 percent

Mar 27, 2023 8:45 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.4 percent

Mar 27, 2023 8:04 AM

Stock Market News | Lower levels in sight for Nifty 50 ahead of March F&O expiry

Both Sensex & the Nifty 50 marked their third straight weekly loss, ending with losses of a percent each. (Trade setup for March 27)

Mar 27, 2023 7:52 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at day's low for second straight session on Friday

Finance bill amendments for debt funds weighed on AMC companies, HDFC AMC declined 4 percent on March 24. Further despite the global uncertainties and Accenture cutting profit estimates the IT stocks held to the gains during the last-hour of the market with Infosys closing 0.4 percent higher. (Read more on March 24 session)

Mar 27, 2023 7:51 AM

Mar 27, 2023 7:47 AM