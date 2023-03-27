Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open with gains, Asian indices trade mixed

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
HUGE WEEK FOR BANK NIFTY
Bank Nifty made a weekly inside Bar last week
Bank Nifty poised for a big 1500-2000 points move
Previous week’s range: 38613-40690
Nifty repeatedly defending 16,800 as last line of defence
Broader market has seen lot of pain
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Recent low of 16,828 now line in sand
Break of 16,750-16,800 will lead to a bigger fall
On upside, need to cross 17,225 to force short covering
Any rally to 17,150-17,200 will be used to add shorts
Share Market News | Monday's brokerage call
Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 377 per share while CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 350 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Nykaa, BEL, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Paytm and more
Here are the stocks to look out for in today's trade.
Global Market Cue | Dollar strengthens, gold retreats
US 10-year yield lower as investors mull US Fed's rate hike trajectory
European markets end sharply lower as Deutsche Bank rout weighs on markets, FTSE down 1.3 percent
Crude lower, brent hovers near $75/bbl as refiling US oil reserves may take years
Gold prices retreat, near $1,971/oz as traders locked in profit and dollar strengthens
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.4 percent
Stock Market News | Lower levels in sight for Nifty 50 ahead of March F&O expiry
Both Sensex & the Nifty 50 marked their third straight weekly loss, ending with losses of a percent each. (Trade setup for March 27)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended at day's low for second straight session on Friday
Finance bill amendments for debt funds weighed on AMC companies, HDFC AMC declined 4 percent on March 24. Further despite the global uncertainties and Accenture cutting profit estimates the IT stocks held to the gains during the last-hour of the market with Infosys closing 0.4 percent higher. (Read more on March 24 session)
