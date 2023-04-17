Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised to open lower tracing global cues

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised to open lower tracing global cues
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 8:24 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower, mirroring negative cues across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 86 points or 0.5 percent lower ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Infosys and HDFC Bank shares will be in focus on quarterly numbers. 

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Gold prices reverse gains, dollar index surges

US 10-year yield hovers around 3.50 percent, while two-year yield rises above four percent. 

European market close with gains led by banks, CAC and DAX rise 0.5 percent each. 

Crude slips slightly on Hawkish comments from the Fed, brent at $86/bbl

Gold prices reverse gains, hover around $2,000/oz as dollar index surges.

Apr 17, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices slid lower amid mixed economic data

The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent

Apr 17, 2023 8:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets largely in the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

Apr 17, 2023 8:09 AM

Stock Market News | Infosys results threaten Nifty 50's 1,000 point rally from March 20 lows

Within 15 trading sessions, the index has not only managed to reverse from the lows, but also crossed key resistance levels on the upside, therby opening the doors for a surge to levels of 18,000 and higher. (Trade Setup for April 17)

Apr 17, 2023 8:03 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 extended gaining streak to ninth session, longest since October 2020

Amongst sectoral indices Nifty Information Technology index shed 2 percent, while capital goods, pharma and oil and gas indices declined 0.5 percent each. PSU Bank and Realty indices closed rising 1 percent each. (Read more on April 13 session)

The market remained shut on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. 

Apr 17, 2023 7:55 AM

Apr 17, 2023 7:37 AM