Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised to open lower tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices slid lower amid mixed economic data
The three main US indices fell on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets largely in the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
Stock Market News | Infosys results threaten Nifty 50's 1,000 point rally from March 20 lows
Within 15 trading sessions, the index has not only managed to reverse from the lows, but also crossed key resistance levels on the upside, therby opening the doors for a surge to levels of 18,000 and higher. (Trade Setup for April 17)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 extended gaining streak to ninth session, longest since October 2020
Amongst sectoral indices Nifty Information Technology index shed 2 percent, while capital goods, pharma and oil and gas indices declined 0.5 percent each. PSU Bank and Realty indices closed rising 1 percent each. (Read more on April 13 session)
The market remained shut on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.
