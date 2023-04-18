Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted opening

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted opening
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 8:20 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a negative to flat opening on Tuesday. 

Live Updates

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

EARNINGS SPOIL MOOD

Infosys and HDFC twins dragged Nifty by 155 points

Ex of Infosys and HDFC twins, Nifty up 33 points

Nifty has come back to the edge of the channel again ((Show Channel from Awaaz))

Bank Nifty respected first base of 41,800 beautifully

In near-term, Bank Nifty remains the leader

FII NUMBER AND INFOSYS

Infosys saw delivery based selling of 3.1 cr shares

Value of delivery based selling at Rs 4,000 cr

FII holding in Infosys at 36%, highest in IT stocks

MF holding in Infosys at 18%, highest in IT stocks

Ex of Infosys, FIIs would have net bought

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Nifty violated first base, but defended second base

Yesterday’s low in Nifty hugely significant

Yesterday’s low was event driven hence very important

Nifty’s low yesterday: 17,574, current 200 DMA: 17,568

17,550-17,570 now becomes make or break zone for Nifty

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Bank Nifty bounced straight from first base of 41,800

Need to see behaviour of HDFC Bank again

Kotak Bank showing some signs of taking leadership

ICICI Bank nos on Saturday, stock back above 900

Fin Nifty expiry today may impact Bank Nifty

Apr 18, 2023 8:20 AM
Stock Market News | IT versus the rest to determine Nifty 50's direction
Apr 18, 2023 8:14 AM

Share Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 snapped nine-day gaining streak on IT weakness

The Nifty IT index fell 5 percent, its biggest single-day drop in a year, dragging down the overall market sentiment. The Sensex fell 541 points to close at 59,890, while the Nifty lost 126 points to close at 17,702. (Read more on April 17 session)

Apr 18, 2023 7:59 AM
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!
Apr 18, 2023 7:46 AM