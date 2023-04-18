Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a muted opening

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
EARNINGS SPOIL MOOD
Infosys and HDFC twins dragged Nifty by 155 points
Ex of Infosys and HDFC twins, Nifty up 33 points
Nifty has come back to the edge of the channel again ((Show Channel from Awaaz))
Bank Nifty respected first base of 41,800 beautifully
In near-term, Bank Nifty remains the leader
FII NUMBER AND INFOSYS
Infosys saw delivery based selling of 3.1 cr shares
Value of delivery based selling at Rs 4,000 cr
FII holding in Infosys at 36%, highest in IT stocks
MF holding in Infosys at 18%, highest in IT stocks
Ex of Infosys, FIIs would have net bought
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty violated first base, but defended second base
Yesterday’s low in Nifty hugely significant
Yesterday’s low was event driven hence very important
Nifty’s low yesterday: 17,574, current 200 DMA: 17,568
17,550-17,570 now becomes make or break zone for Nifty
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty bounced straight from first base of 41,800
Need to see behaviour of HDFC Bank again
Kotak Bank showing some signs of taking leadership
ICICI Bank nos on Saturday, stock back above 900
Fin Nifty expiry today may impact Bank Nifty
Share Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 snapped nine-day gaining streak on IT weakness
The Nifty IT index fell 5 percent, its biggest single-day drop in a year, dragging down the overall market sentiment. The Sensex fell 541 points to close at 59,890, while the Nifty lost 126 points to close at 17,702. (Read more on April 17 session)
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.Have a great day ahead. Good luck!