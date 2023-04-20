Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for a muted start, Asian indices mixed

Share Market Update | Things to track before market open
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
FRUSTRATING WEEKLY CONTRACT ENDS
Highlight of this week has been a tight range
Market has been falling but not by a lot
A trend likely to emerge next week
This week: Nifty down 1%, Bank Nifty up 0.05%, RIL down 0.15%
This week: Nifty IT down 6%
Monday low: 17,574, yesterday low: 17,579
Current 200 DMA is at 17,587
Next week likely to be a make or break week for market
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Call writers have huge conviction vs Put writers
Today’s trade is about expiry day and levels
Need to see if Call writer can defend levels
Every short trader would have put stop loss at 17,700
Every long trader would have put stop loss at 17,574
Traders need to play the range of 17,574-17,700 smartly
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty is now showing some tiredness
For Bank Nifty, important to see when HDFC Bank selling ends
ICICI Bank nos on Saturday, positioning will be important
Stocks to Watch | HCL Tech, Mastek, Equitas, NBCC, UltraTech and more
Global Market Update | Crude slips hits two-week low
US 10-year yield rises to 3.60 percent and two-year yield to 4.25 percent on rising global inflation concerns.
European markets end largely higher but off lows on higher-than-expected UK inflation.
UK March CPI rises 10.1 percent year-on-year vs Reuters estimate of 9.8 percent rise, FTSE down 0.1 percent.
Crude slips, hits a two-week low despite fall in US crude inventories, brent below $83/bbl
Gold price slide back to $1,995/oz as dollar index and treasury yields rise
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed
Two of three main US indices ended slightly lower on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: marginally down
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: marginally higher
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after mixed close on Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down marginally at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally up
Stock Market News | Absence of major global cues to keep Nifty 50 in a range ahead of key earnings
Over the last three trading sessions, the Nifty 50 index has corrected 200 points, but has largely traded in a narrow band. Even during mid-week trading on Wednesday, the index respected Monday's low of 17,574, reversing nearly 40 points from the low of 17,579. (Trade setup for April 20)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended range-bound session lower on Wednesday
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the Wednesday's in red for the third straight day. BSE Sensex fell 180 points to 59,547 and Nifty 50 fell 48 points to 17,612. Nifty IT and Nifty Media shed the most amongst sectoral indices and Nifty Metal gained the most.
