Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline following Fed rate hike

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 23, 2023 9:21 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Thursday tracing global cues. Financial, oil and gas shares led the headline indices lower. The US Fed on Wednesday hiked policy rate by 25 basis points amid bank turmoil. 

Live Updates

Share Market Update | IT companies under pressure

Persistent Systems trading with a cut of more than two percent. Infosys and Mphasis down over a percent, and Tech Mahindra down 0.7 percent. 

Mar 23, 2023 9:45 AM

Stock Market News | NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term additional surveillance measure again

The NSE and BSE said Adani Power has satisfied the criteria for inclusion under short-term ASM. Currently, there is no Adani group stock in the short-term ASM framework. (Read more)

Mar 23, 2023 9:29 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower tracing global cues

Sensex is down over 200 points or 0.4 percent at 58,061.4. Nifty 50 opens 0.5 percent ot 80 points lower at 17,097.4.

Mar 23, 2023 9:17 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 150 points and Nifty near 17,100

In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 153.2 points or 0.3 percent at 58,061.4 and the Nifty at 17,097.4, down 54.5 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

Mar 23, 2023 9:08 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 82.38 vs dollar 

Mar 23, 2023 9:08 AM

Stocks to Watch | HAL, L&T, Reliance, HG Infra, GR Infra, Nazara Tech and more

Here are the stocks to watch in today's session.

Mar 23, 2023 8:54 AM

Share Market News | Thursday's brokerage call

CITI maintains 'buy' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 125 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,216 per share. (Read more)

Mar 23, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude at 1-week high, dollar slides to 6-week low

US 10-year yield slips to 3.47 percent ahead of weekly jobless claims data today. 

European markets close with gains on Wednesday, FTSE rises 0.4 percent, CAC up 0.3 percent. 

Crude rises two percent to post a one-week high on Fed meet outcome, brent near $76/bbl

Gold prices rise above  $1,970/oz as dollar index slides to hit a six-week low

Mar 23, 2023 8:38 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower as Fed hiked interest rates

The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
--S&P 500: down 1.7 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent

Mar 23, 2023 8:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down/up xx percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent

Mar 23, 2023 8:06 AM

Stock Market News | Over to Nifty 50 options expiry after Fed moves as per script

The FOMC moved according to script last night, hiking interest rates by 25 basis points. While that should not have come as any surprise to the market, treasury secretary Janet Yellen played party pooper by saying regulators are not considering any blanket deposit insurance to stabilise the US banking system. (Trade Setup for March 23)

Mar 23, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the green ahead of FOMC meet

BSE  Sensex, rose 140 points to end at 58,215, while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points to close at 17,152. Nifty Bank also witnessed gains, rising by 104 points to close at 39,999, while the Midcap Index rose by 82 points to end at 30,041. (Read more on March 22 session)

Mar 23, 2023 7:45 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 23, 2023 7:43 AM