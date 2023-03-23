Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline following Fed rate hike

Stock Market News | NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term additional surveillance measure again
The NSE and BSE said Adani Power has satisfied the criteria for inclusion under short-term ASM. Currently, there is no Adani group stock in the short-term ASM framework. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | HAL, L&T, Reliance, HG Infra, GR Infra, Nazara Tech and more
Here are the stocks to watch in today's session.
Share Market News | Thursday's brokerage call
CITI maintains 'buy' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 125 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,216 per share. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Crude at 1-week high, dollar slides to 6-week low
US 10-year yield slips to 3.47 percent ahead of weekly jobless claims data today.
European markets close with gains on Wednesday, FTSE rises 0.4 percent, CAC up 0.3 percent.
Crude rises two percent to post a one-week high on Fed meet outcome, brent near $76/bbl
Gold prices rise above $1,970/oz as dollar index slides to hit a six-week low
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down/up xx percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent
Stock Market News | Over to Nifty 50 options expiry after Fed moves as per script
The FOMC moved according to script last night, hiking interest rates by 25 basis points. While that should not have come as any surprise to the market, treasury secretary Janet Yellen played party pooper by saying regulators are not considering any blanket deposit insurance to stabilise the US banking system. (Trade Setup for March 23)
Share Market News | Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the green ahead of FOMC meet
BSE Sensex, rose 140 points to end at 58,215, while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points to close at 17,152. Nifty Bank also witnessed gains, rising by 104 points to close at 39,999, while the Midcap Index rose by 82 points to end at 30,041. (Read more on March 22 session)
