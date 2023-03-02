Stock Market Live: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty 50 below 17,400, Adani Enterprises top losers

Adani Group Update | Here are more details on the Adani group pre-opening block deals
The total value of these block deals comes around Rs 15,000 crore. The major block deals in these stocks have come in following a recovery seen in the last two sessions. (Read more)
SC is scheduled to announce its verdicts on PILs related to Hidenburg report today. Catch the latest updates here
Adani Group Update | Adani twins top Nifty losers ahead of SC verdict
The group's flagship Adani Enterprises is down 4.1 percent, while the other Nifty 50 constituent Adani Ports is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
ACC is down nearly a percent, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Power are up five percent.
Adani Group Update | Chunks of Adani group stocks change hands ahead of SC verdict
Four percent equity of Adani Ports changed hands, 3.5 percent equity of Adani Green and 2.5 percent equity of Adani Transmission exchanged in block deal.
The shares of Nifty 50 companies Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises are up 3.5 to 2.3 percent in the pre open session.
Global Market Cue | Brent above $84/bbl, US 10-year yield above 4% for first time since November
US 10-year yield briefly hits highest level since November, slips back to 3.94 percent.
Tesla falls three percent during extended trading following companies 2023 investor day
US 10-year yield rises above four percent for the first time since November
European markets close mixed on higher-than-expected Germany inflation
FTSE ends 0.5 percent higher, CAC closes 0.5 percent lower ahead of Eurozone Inflation data
Global Market Cue | Many Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
Editor's take: Anuj Singhal's view on the market
SIGNS OF BOTTOM
Indian market has shown signs of strong double bottom
Nifty managed to reclaim 200 DMA, closed above it
Broader market was first to show recovery before Nifty
Fresh decline now only if Nifty breaches recent low
Market’s texture now “Buy on rally” for next few days
Feb low of 17,255 now stop loss for positional trades
Bank Nifty has shown signs of leading the recovery
Indian market faces the test of 4% bond yield today
Share Market News | Nifty 50, Sensex broke eight day losing streak on Wednesday
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most. (Read more on March 1 session)
