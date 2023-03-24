English
Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a subdued start, asset managers in focus

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 24, 2023 8:28 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on the last trading day of the week. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 34.5 points or 0.2 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Asset Managers to be in focus after the finance bill 2023 proposed amendment. 

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red despite strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent

Mar 24, 2023 8:28 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 in consolidation mode as 17,000 remains the key level

The Nifty 50 made an intraday high of 17,207 on Wednesday, whereas Thursday's high was 17,205. It failed to sustain above those levels on both the days. (Trade setup for March 24)

Mar 24, 2023 8:16 AM

Finance Bill 2023 | Experts Say
- Big blow to debt funds 
- Amongst the main reasons to invest in Debt, Gold, international was because of the indexation advantage
- Not only indexation benefit but will be taxed at marginal rate
- Retail investors are not that big in the fixed income category including TMF's hence it's the institutional clients that will get impacted more and hni's
- Applies on gold & international investing as well
- Monies will go to sovereign gold bonds and back to FDs & NCDs in debt

Mar 24, 2023 8:10 AM

Finance Bill 2023 | Proposed Amendments 
- Mutual Fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian co will now deemed to be STCG
- This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023
- Debt MFs Held For 3+ Years
- Will no longer enjoy indexation benefit
- Will not be eligible for 20% tax rate
- Grandfathering not extended to market-linked debentures

Mar 24, 2023 8:08 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at day's low on Thursday

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in red today. BSE Sensex fell 289 points and ended at 57,925 while Nifty 50 dropped 75 points to 17,077. (Read more on March 23 session)

Mar 24, 2023 7:55 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 24, 2023 7:53 AM

