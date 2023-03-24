Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a subdued start, asset managers in focus

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red despite strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 in consolidation mode as 17,000 remains the key level
The Nifty 50 made an intraday high of 17,207 on Wednesday, whereas Thursday's high was 17,205. It failed to sustain above those levels on both the days. (Trade setup for March 24)
Finance Bill 2023 | Experts Say
- Big blow to debt funds
- Amongst the main reasons to invest in Debt, Gold, international was because of the indexation advantage
- Not only indexation benefit but will be taxed at marginal rate
- Retail investors are not that big in the fixed income category including TMF's hence it's the institutional clients that will get impacted more and hni's
- Applies on gold & international investing as well
- Monies will go to sovereign gold bonds and back to FDs & NCDs in debt
Finance Bill 2023 | Proposed Amendments
- Mutual Fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian co will now deemed to be STCG
- This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023
- Debt MFs Held For 3+ Years
- Will no longer enjoy indexation benefit
- Will not be eligible for 20% tax rate
- Grandfathering not extended to market-linked debentures
Share Market News | Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at day's low on Thursday
Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in red today. BSE Sensex fell 289 points and ended at 57,925 while Nifty 50 dropped 75 points to 17,077. (Read more on March 23 session)
