Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 open little changed; Nifty Bank declines over 100 points

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 9:20 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 64 points or 0.4 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Live Updates

Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Mar 14, 2023 9:20 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open near flatline

Mar 14, 2023 9:15 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.27 vs the US dollar

Mar 14, 2023 9:03 AM

Stocks to Watch | GAIL, CreditAccess Grameen, Tube Investments, Lupin, Sona BLW, Surya Roshni and more

Here are the stocks to watch in today's session 

Mar 14, 2023 8:56 AM

Global Market Cue | US 2-year yield posts biggest 3-day fall since 1987

US 10-year yield softens to 3.57 percent, two-year yield posts biggest three-day fall since 1987. 

European markets close sharply lower on Monday, DAX and CAC down three percent each. 

European bank stocks remain weak after HSBC rescues SVB UK. 

Crude slides two percent as collapse of SVB raised fears of fresh financial crisis, brent below $81/bbl. 

Gold prices surge above 1,900/oz as US dollar and treasury yields extend declines. 

Mar 14, 2023 8:54 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell, bank stocks led the decline 

The three main US indices ended lower on Monday.
--S&P 500: down 0.15 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.28 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.45 percent

Mar 14, 2023 8:48 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

GREED VS FEAR

Best times to enter market is during fear

Any fall due to global reasons is great entry opportunity

Big fall in US bond yields is positive for equities

In near-term, panic and sentiment may drive prices

No reason for Indian Banks to fall in line with US

Traders should respect screen and act accordingly

Nasdaq yesterday bounced to 20 Week Moving Avg

Nifty IT just 370 points above 200 DMA

Good time to start accumulating IT stocks again

Nifty now “Sell on rally” till 17,440 is taken out

Alert: 17,440 is the 200 DMA on Nifty

Bank Nifty at a “Make or break” level

Bank Nifty closed right at 200 DMA yesterday

Bank Nifty’s low yesterday almost same as budget day low

Mar 14, 2023 8:36 AM

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.17 percent. (Read more)

Mar 14, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

Mar 14, 2023 8:12 AM

Stock Market News | New 2023 low opens further downside for Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index ended well below its crucial support levels on Monday, opening the door for further downside according to experts. (Trade Setup for March 14)

Mar 14, 2023 8:05 AM

Share market News | Sesex and Nifty 50 ended at 5-month low on Monday

The Sensex fell 897 points to 58,238, and the Nifty shed 259 points to 17,154. The Nifty Bank slid 921 points to 39,565, and the Midcap index lost 611 points to 30,107. (Read more on March 14 session)

Mar 14, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 14, 2023 7:47 AM