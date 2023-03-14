Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 open little changed; Nifty Bank declines over 100 points

Stocks to Watch | GAIL, CreditAccess Grameen, Tube Investments, Lupin, Sona BLW, Surya Roshni and more
Here are the stocks to watch in today's session
Global Market Cue | US 2-year yield posts biggest 3-day fall since 1987
US 10-year yield softens to 3.57 percent, two-year yield posts biggest three-day fall since 1987.
European markets close sharply lower on Monday, DAX and CAC down three percent each.
European bank stocks remain weak after HSBC rescues SVB UK.
Crude slides two percent as collapse of SVB raised fears of fresh financial crisis, brent below $81/bbl.
Gold prices surge above 1,900/oz as US dollar and treasury yields extend declines.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
GREED VS FEAR
Best times to enter market is during fear
Any fall due to global reasons is great entry opportunity
Big fall in US bond yields is positive for equities
In near-term, panic and sentiment may drive prices
No reason for Indian Banks to fall in line with US
Traders should respect screen and act accordingly
Nasdaq yesterday bounced to 20 Week Moving Avg
Nifty IT just 370 points above 200 DMA
Good time to start accumulating IT stocks again
Nifty now “Sell on rally” till 17,440 is taken out
Alert: 17,440 is the 200 DMA on Nifty
Bank Nifty at a “Make or break” level
Bank Nifty closed right at 200 DMA yesterday
Bank Nifty’s low yesterday almost same as budget day low
Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.17 percent. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
Stock Market News | New 2023 low opens further downside for Nifty 50
The Nifty 50 index ended well below its crucial support levels on Monday, opening the door for further downside according to experts. (Trade Setup for March 14)
Share market News | Sesex and Nifty 50 ended at 5-month low on Monday
The Sensex fell 897 points to 58,238, and the Nifty shed 259 points to 17,154. The Nifty Bank slid 921 points to 39,565, and the Midcap index lost 611 points to 30,107. (Read more on March 14 session)
