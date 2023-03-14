English
Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 14, 2023 8:28 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 64 points or 0.4 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.17 percent. (Read more)

Mar 14, 2023 8:28 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

Mar 14, 2023 8:12 AM

Stock Market News | New 2023 low opens further downside for Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index ended well below its crucial support levels on Monday, opening the door for further downside according to experts. (Trade Setup for March 14)

Mar 14, 2023 8:05 AM

Share market News | Sesex and Nifty 50 ended at 5-month low on Monday

The Sensex fell 897 points to 58,238, and the Nifty shed 259 points to 17,154. The Nifty Bank slid 921 points to 39,565, and the Midcap index lost 611 points to 30,107. (Read more on March 14 session)

Mar 14, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 14, 2023 7:47 AM

