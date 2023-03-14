Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a positive start tracing global cues

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.17 percent.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
Stock Market News | New 2023 low opens further downside for Nifty 50
The Nifty 50 index ended well below its crucial support levels on Monday, opening the door for further downside according to experts.
Share market News | Sesex and Nifty 50 ended at 5-month low on Monday
The Sensex fell 897 points to 58,238, and the Nifty shed 259 points to 17,154. The Nifty Bank slid 921 points to 39,565, and the Midcap index lost 611 points to 30,107.
