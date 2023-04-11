Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty 50 above 17,700, Nifty Bank crosses 41,000

Nifty 50 Update | Index above 17,000
The index is trading 87 points or 0.5 percent higher at 17,711.1. Kotak, SBI and Eicher Motors, up 1.4 to four percent are the top gainers. Asian Paints, TCS and HDFC Bank, down 0.1 to 0.6 percent are the top index losers.
Market Update | Sensex up 200 points and Nifty above 17,600
At the opening hour, the Sensex is up 218.9 points or 0.4 percent at 60,065.4 and the Nifty at 17,679.8, up 55.7 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 150 points and Nifty above 17,700
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 182.1 points or 0.3 percent at 60,028.6 and the Nifty at 17,704.8, up 80.8 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Rupee Open | Rupee opens higher at 81.95 vs the US dollar
Stock Market Update | Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — here are the key takeaways from India's largest PE deal in healthcare
Temasek-MHE deal hinges on the company’s market position and operational scale to yield potential returns. The sustainability of growth and P/E multiples in the public markets will be essential to realise deal returns. While rich, the valuation of this deal is based on the high-quality business that MHE has and the attractive public market valuations enjoyed by its peers. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Delta Corp, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Shilpa Medicare, Bank of Baroda, SBI and more
Here are top stocks to watch out for in the trade today
Global Market Cue | US Natural Gas futures record best day since March 3
US 10-year yield hovers around 3.4 percent ahead of March inflation reading
Crude slips after rising for three weeks over rate hike concerns, brent at $84/bbl
US Natural Gas futures rise more than eight percent, record best day since March 3
Gold prices fall below $2,000/oz as dollar index rises following US jobs data
Bitcoin climbs above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
MARKET: IN THE ZONE!
Nifty and Bank Nifty close to major breakouts
Strong Bears will try to fight the breakout attempts
Nifty needs one final push to break away from channel
Bank Nifty has paused for 2 days, remains the key
Financial Nifty weekly expiry today
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Option writers zone: 17,510-17,790
Market’s texture is still “Buy on dips”
Chasing gap ups or momentum not advisable
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty has paused for 2 days now
Today, keep an eye on how Kotak Bank moves
If gap up sustains in Kotak, can help Bank Nifty
Important levels for Bank Nifty: 40,500-40,600
50 DMA for Bank Nifty placed at 40,600
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed
Two of three main US indices ended higher on Monday.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: marginally down
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after mixed handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent
Share Market News | Nifty 50 gains for six days in a row but faces pressure at higher levels
Nifty 50 index remains in a buy-on-dips mode until it remains above the 17,500 mark. On the upside, resistance is seen at levels of 17,700, which is where the index reversed from on Monday. Above those levels, the index may move further higher. (Trade Setup fpr April 11)
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 gained for 6th straight day, longest winning streak in four months
Financials underperformed as the Nifty Bank snapped its seven-day gaining streak. The Sensex closed 14 points higher at 59,847, while the Nifty gained 25 points to reach 17,624. The Nifty Bank, on the other hand, slipped 206 points to 40,835, while the Midcap index rose 116 points to 30,470. (Read more on April 10 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog Good morning, readers!
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great day ahead.
Good luck!