Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex off lows, HDFC twins fall over 4% each

Market Update | Nifty Financial index down 200 points
The Nifty Financial Services index is down 1.1 percent or 206.9 points. Six index constituents are trading with losses, while 14 shares are trading with gains. HDFC Bank, HDFC and REC, down 1.3 to five percent, are the top index losers. On the other hand, IEX, Cholamandalam Finance and ICICI Bank are up two percent to 2.9 percent are the top index gainers.
Stock Market News | Equitas SFB to report March quarter results today
Equitas SFB is expected to report an elevated opex. Provisions are expected to decline while improvement in asset quality is also likely.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|174.2
|119.5
|NII (Rs crore)
|674.4
|552.5
Stock Market Update | Paytm shares surge 30% in 2023 — what should investors do ahead of Q4 results
Paytm is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Saturday, May 6. Most analysts expect good numbers due to steady loan disbursement and new device addition. CNBC TV18 spoke to some experts for some investment advice regarding the company's stock. (Here's what they said)
Share Market Update | Indian equities are less expensive on a relative basis
“The underperformance year to date had meant that Indian equities were less expensive on a relative basis and that does open the way or reduce the obstacles for performance of Indian equity market over the next 3-6 six months. So yes, we think that Indian equities should outperform global equities, but at the same time given the risk of recession, it makes sense to allocate incrementally to bonds as well as gold in our opinion,” Abhilash Narayan of Standard Chartered tells CNBC-TV18.
Share Market News | Marico to report March quarter numbers today
The street is expecting EBITDA margin to be in the 18-19 percent band in FY23. In medium term 8-10 percent domestic volume growth with 13-15 percent revenue growth is also likely.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|284
|257
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|2,275
|2,161
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|405
|346
|Margin
|17.8%
|16%
Manappuram Finance | Shares frozen by ED are worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, but value attributed by ED is Rs 140 crore
The company says that the promoter VP Nandakumar has received an order from the Enforcement Directorate regarding freezing his personal asset on May 4. It also includes 19.29 crore shares held by him in the company. The company adds that the shares frozen by ED are worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, but value attributed by ED is Rs 140 crore.
At this hour, the shares are down 12.8 percent at Rs 104/share.
Share Market Update | Economic data for the US mixed, market position extremely short
“We have a lot of negative news in the US; the regional banking concerns, US debt ceiling debate. But the market positioning is extremely short. So, if you look at Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) positioning, we are close to the most extreme short level that we have seen since 2007, which means that most of the asset managers and hedge funds at an aggregate level are already bearish equities,” says Abhilash Narayan of Standard Chartered Bank.
Nifty 50 Update | HDFC Bank's merged entity may see outflows of up to $200 million in MSCI, says Nuvama
The post-merger HDFC Bank may see no incremental inflows, but outflows in the range of $150 million to $200 million, according to Nuvama Alternate Research. (Read more)
Nifty 50 News | Britannia to report March quarter numbers today
The street is expecting gross margins to expand approximately 400 bps and EBITDA margin to expand on account of gross margin expansion.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|498
|378
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|4,050
|3,550.5
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|705
|550
|Margin
|17.4%
|15.5%
Share Market Update | TVS Motor shares hit 52-week high
The shares of the company gained over five percent in today's session to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,234.95. The Chennai-based auto company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, a gain of 49 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. (Read more on TVS Motor Q4)
Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session. (Read more)
Market Update | Manappuram shares drop 10% on money laundering allegations, Rs 143 crore assets frozen
Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. have opened 10 percent lower on Friday after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) froze assets of Managing Director VP Nandakumar worth Rs 143 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Update | Index off lows, HDFC twins drag
The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,181.5, down 0.4 percent or 74.4 points from its previous close.
HDFC Bank is contributing 81.8 points to the index downside
HDFC is contributing 54 points to the index downside
Infosys is contributing 3.6 points to the index downside
Asian Paints is contributing 3.2 points to the index downside
Market Update | HDFC Bank drags Nifty Bank lower
HDFC Bank, which is down 4.5 percent, is contributing 628.2 points to the Nifty Bank downside. The Nifty Bank index is trading at 43,371.7, down 0.7 percent or 313.8 points from its previous close. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, are the only index losers. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI, up 0.7 to 1.4 percent are the top index gainers.