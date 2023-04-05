Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 close near the day's high led by L&T, HDFC twins, HUL

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on April 5, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Stock Market Update | Geojit's Vinod Nair on market
"The domestic market is displaying resilience, unaffected by the weaker global peers, thanks to strong banks and NBFCs quarterly numbers and the windfall tax cut. Additionally, the recent US data revealed a softening in the labour market and declining factory orders, increasing the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The RBI is expected to announce a 25-basis point rate hike in its policy announcement on Thursday before taking a pause, positive for the market," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Update | Kotak Mahindra AMC's Shibani Sircar Kurian on sectors
"In terms of sectors where we are positive on banks continue to remain one large space where we remain positive especially the large private sector banks. Industrials, capital goods and manufacturing is the second theme that we are playing in our portfolios. Third would be automobile as a sector and incrementally even cement as a space is something where we believe that valuations are favourable and the outlook in terms of profitability is showing signs of improvement," Shibani Sircar Kurian, Sr EVP & Hd-Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC.
Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end higher for fourth consecutive sessions for the first time in 2023
Sensex & Nifty Close At Day’s High Led By Financial Heavyweights & ITC
Financials Heavyweights (HDFCs) Rise While Select Midcap Banks Slips After Q4 Updates
HDFC Bank Lifts Nifty By 44 Points & Nifty Bank By 323 Points, Is Top Contributor
Sensex Rises 583 Points To 59,689 & Nifty 159 Points To 17,557
Nifty Bank Gains 186 Points To 40,992 While Midcap Index Slips 7 Points To 30,160
Bajaj Finance Closes In The Green But Off Opening Highs After Strong Qtrly Updates
FMCG Stocks Like Godrej Cons & Marico Close With Minor Gains On Healthy Q4 Updates
L&T Winning Mega Order Of More Than `7,000 Cr Helps Stock Rise More Than 4%
ITC Reverses Monday’s Losses, Ends Wednesday Session With A Gain Of 2%
Midcap IT Names Like L&T Tech, Coforge See Short Covering, Stocks Up 6% Each
City Gas Companies Surge As Rpts Suggest Cabinet To Consider Parikh Panel Recos
Ashok Leyland, AB Fashion, Federal Bank, RBL Bank, BHEL, MCX Are Top Midcap Losers
Adani Group Stocks See Mixed Close With Market Cap Seeing A Fall Of Nearly `10,000 Cr
Market Breadth Favours Advances With NSE Advance-Decline Ratio At 3:1
BSE Companies Gains Market Cap Of More Than `1.70 Lakh Cr On Wednesday
Stock Market Update | Kotak Mahindra AMC's Shibani Sircar Kurian on IT
"We believe that in the near term, the IT sector, especially on revenue growth front would continue to see near term headwinds. And as it is Q4 is a quarter, which is a soft quarter on a seasonal basis. Looking at on a vertical basis, and given the kind of commentary that we have seen from management verticals such as BFSI, retail, high tech could weigh on the near term in terms of the revenue growth outlook. Now, structurally, we believe that the opportunity set that is there for Indian IT services remains intact, while near term there are challenges. We have been cautious on the IT space for a while, we incrementally will keep evaluating like we discussed last time, but in the interim, of course, new developments have taken place which has resulted in some weakness coming through in terms of the revenue growth expectations for the sector," says Shibani Sircar Kurian, Sr EVP & Hd-Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC.
Share Market Update | Prakash Diwan on healthcare
"My sense is the US FDA, the theme of US FDA inspections and EIRs and the remediation all of that cycle if you understand is probably turning favorable after a fairly long arduous decade of sorts that pharma companies suffered globally in terms of competitive intensity and all. But there is pricing power coming back specially to the large players which have certain strengths in certain pockets and certain therapies, and you will probably start seeing some of the big names get into very powerful growth vectors that is Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, to some extent even Sun Pharma, but it's time to look at the sector anew because there is there is very clear value available," says market expert Prakash Diwan.
Share Market News | Bombay Burmah to receive Rs 877 crore as interim dividend from Britannia Industries
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd shares gained nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday, after the board of Britannia Industries approved an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Bombay Burmah owns a 50.5 percent stake in Britannia Industries, holding a total of 12.17 crore equity shares of the confectionery company. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers on Wipro
"We are far more upbeat on a stock like Infosys in this space, despite all the headwinds in terms of the macro challenges that these IT companies have already talked of in terms of they might face. But I think Infosys has really done extremely well in terms of mining clients and their deal pipeline looks extremely strong and I feel that it's better to switch into Infosys for a longer horizon," says Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers.
Stock Market Update | RailTel bags orders worth Rs 115 crore from the Bihar Government and NIC
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., a Mini Ratna public sector company, on Monday announced that it has won orders worth Rs 115 crore. The company has bagged the orders from the Government of Bihar and the National Informatics Centre. (Read more)
Nifty 50 Update | Here are the top contributors to the index upside ahead of the last hour
HDFC Bank is contributing 42 points to the upside
HDFC is contributing 29.5 points to the upside
LT is contributing 21.7 points to the upside
ITC is contributing 14.1 points to the upside
TCS is contributing 11.5 points to the upside
Share Market Update | L&T Technology Services' Best Day in 2023
- Shares trading with gains of 6.8 percent at Rs 3,670.4
- Best single-day gain for the stock in 2023
- Shares are up for the fourth straight day
- Despite the gains, stock still down 1 percent year-to-date
- Stock is still 44 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 5,295