Stock Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty 50 above 17,400, Bajaj twins, HDFC Bank top gainers

Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Stocks reacting to Jan-March quarter business updates
HDFC Bank 1 percent
HDFC Ltd 0.7 percent
Federal Bank -1.65 percent
AU SFB 1 percent
Bajaj Fin 2.5 percent
YES Bank 0.65 percent
Aavas Fin 2.3 percent
Poonawalla Fin unchanged
RBL bank unchanged
Bandhan Bank 0.8 percent
IndusInd Bank -0.44 percent
Suryoday SFB 2.6 percent
South Indian Bk 0.3 percent
MMFSL +2.3%
PayTM +0.95%
Stock Market Update | Geojit's V K Vijayakumar's view on market
"Data regarding deposit growth and loan disbursements from financial majors indicate robust credit demand in the economy. This leading indicator reinforces the view that economic growth will be above 6% for FY24. Along with this positive data, improving macros-declining FD and CAD-augur well for the prospects for growth and corporate earnings in FY24. Financials led by the HDFC twins will continue to do well. The MPC decision tomorrow is unlikely to spring any surprises. A 25 bp hike in rates and continuation of the stance of withdrawal of accommodation is the most likely outcome. The coming days will witness lots of stock specific action in response to Q4 results. The market would be keenly watching the guidance from IT majors," says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nifty 50 Update | Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank top index gainers
The index is up 0.4 percent or 62.2 points. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank are the top gainers, up 1.8 to 3.5 percent. Hindalco, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech are the top losers, down 0.9 to 1.2 percent.
Nifty 50 Update | Adani Ports handled 32 mmt of total cargo in March 2023
Adani Ports, handled 32 MMT of total cargo in March 2023, year-on-year growth of 9.5 percent. For the first time since July 2022, volumes crossed 30 MMT mark. With 339 MMT in FY23, company recorded its largest port cargo volumes ever, up nine percent year-on-year.
Share Market News | Bandhan Bank March 2023 quarter update
Advances up 9.8 percent year-on-year and up 11.6 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1.09 lakh crore while deposits up 12.2 percent year-on-year and up 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. CASA deposits up 12.2 percent year, while CASA ratio came at 39.3 percent against 41.6 percent in the year-ago period.
Stock Market News | Bharat Forge in focus after North America Class 8 truck orders fall in March
Shares of Bharat Forge will be in focus after Class 8 truck orders in North America declined for the month of March, both year-on-year, as well as on a sequential basis. Class 8 truck orders had risen in February for the first time in five months, rising 13 percent month-on-month and 10 percent higher than the same period last year. (Read more)
Share Market News | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a target of Rs 550 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 565 per piece. (Read more)
Share Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on April 5
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday. (Read more)
Stocks To Watch | Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, HDFC Bank, Nazara Tech, Vedanta and more
Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 5
Global Market Cue | Gold prices hit all-time highs
US 10-year yield softens after jobs data indicates a slowing labour market.
European markets end largely lower with FTSE, CAC closing near flatline.
Crude extends rise, brent above $85/bbl on OPEC+ supply cuts and demand woes.
Gold prices hit all-time highs, surges past $2,020/oz on weak manufacturing data globally.