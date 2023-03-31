Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open in the green

Share Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 31
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it dropped nearly 0.04 percent during opening.
Stock Market News | Reliance Industries shareholders to meet on May 2 to approve Jio Financial demerger
According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth largest financial services firm in India.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Share Market News | VA Tech WABAG JV bags project worth Rs 4,400 crore
The company's joint venture with Metito Overseas Ltd secures design, build, operate order for 400 million litres per day sea water reverse osmosis desalination project from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board worth Rs 4,400 crore.
Global Market Cue | Brent above $79/bbl
US 10-year yield unchanged, two-year yield remains above four percent, weekly jobless claims rise.
European markets close higher as banking concerns Fade, CAC, DAX up one percent.
Crude higher, brent above $79/bbl on low US stockpiles and Iran export halt
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up one percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 is likely to break a 20-year record, and its not a good one
The Nifty 50 index needs to close above 17,303 in today's session to prevent a fourth successive monthly decline. In case that does not happen, it will be the first instance since June-September 2001, where the index has had four consecutive months of negative returns.
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended near day's high led by PSU Banks, Metals on Wednesday
BSE Sensex rose 346 points and closed at 57,960 while Nifty 50 ended 129 points higher than previous close to 17,081. All sectors ended in green.
The stock exchanges remained shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.
