English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open in the green
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 31, 2023 9:13 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open with minor gains tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 25 points or 0.1 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Share Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 31

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it dropped nearly 0.04 percent during opening. (Read more)

Mar 31, 2023 9:13 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 300 points and Nifty above 17,200 
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 300 points or 0.5 percent at 58,273.9 and the Nifty at 17,210.4, up 129.6 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

Mar 31, 2023 9:11 AM

Rupee Open | Rupee opens higher at 82.12 vs US dollar

Mar 31, 2023 9:07 AM

Stock Market News | Reliance Industries shareholders to meet on May 2 to approve Jio Financial demerger

According to brokerage firm Macquarie, Jio Financial Services will be valued at more than Rs 1.52 lakh crore and become the fifth largest financial services firm in India. (Read more)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

Mar 31, 2023 9:01 AM

Share Market News | VA Tech WABAG JV bags project worth Rs 4,400 crore

The company's joint venture with Metito Overseas Ltd secures design, build, operate order for 400 million litres per day sea water reverse osmosis desalination project from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board worth Rs 4,400 crore. 

Mar 31, 2023 8:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent above $79/bbl 

US 10-year yield unchanged, two-year yield remains above four percent, weekly jobless claims rise. 

European markets close higher as banking concerns Fade, CAC, DAX up one percent. 

Crude higher, brent above $79/bbl on low US stockpiles and Iran export halt

Mar 31, 2023 8:51 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained led by tech shares

The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent

Mar 31, 2023 8:39 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up one percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.4 percent

Mar 31, 2023 8:31 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 is likely to break a 20-year record, and its not a good one

The Nifty 50 index needs to close above 17,303 in today's session to prevent a fourth successive monthly decline. In case that does not happen, it will be the first instance since June-September 2001, where the index has had four consecutive months of negative returns. (Trade Setup for March 31)

Mar 31, 2023 8:17 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended near day's high led by PSU Banks, Metals on Wednesday

BSE Sensex rose 346 points and closed at 57,960 while Nifty 50 ended 129 points higher than previous close to 17,081. All sectors ended in green. (Read more on March 29 session here)

The stock exchanges remained shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. 

Mar 31, 2023 8:06 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 31, 2023 7:52 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X