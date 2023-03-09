Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline, metals gain, FMCG shares under pressure

Stock Market News | Glenmark and Cediprof announce exclusive distribution agreement in the US for ADHD drug
The pharma company says it has entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Cediprof for their approved Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate & Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.
Stock Market Update | Gokaldas Exports shares drop after 11.4% equity changes hands in a large deal
Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, one of the promoters of Gokaldas Exports is the likely seller. People with knowledge of the matter had told CNBC-TV18 earlier. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Thursday's top brokerage calls
Jefferies has 'buy' rating for Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145 per share and 'buy' for Hindalco with a target of 570. (Read more)
Share Market News | Here is how things currently stand with regards to Adani Group's pledged shares
Adani Group stocks continue to remain in focus after promoters of Adani Transmission created a pledge on 0.76 percent equity of the company in favour of SBICAP Trustee on March 6, according to data on the exchanges. (Read more)
Stocks To Watch | Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Shoppers Stop, Sequent Scientific, Shriram Finance, Data Patterns and more
From Adani Group companies to Sequent Scientific and Shriram Finance, here some top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session.
Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 9
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 9.
Global Market Cue | Gold rises to $1,820/oz, dollar eases
US 10-year yield softens to 3.98 percent, two-year yield climbs further above five percent.
European market close largely higher on Wednesday, DAX up 0.5 percent, CAC down 0.2 percent.
Brent slips below $83/bbl as fears of more aggressive US rate hikes mount.
Gold prices rise to $1,820/oz as dollar rally cools down slightly.
China February consumer prices rise one percent year-on-year vs estimate of 1.9 percent.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
MARKET PASSES TEST
Indian market had a fantastic day yesterday
Bank Nifty led sharp recovery, mkt ended at high
Expiry today, market may see some volatility
Nifty very close to negating bearish trend
Indian market will now fall only on a big negative news
Market has been resilient to weak global cues
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty faces very strong resistance now
17,825-17,850 very tough resistance zone
Bigger fall of February started from 17,825-17,850
Nifty’s 50 DMA also placed at 17,850
Highest Call build-up at 17,800, premium Rs 20
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty remains the strongest index
All dips on Bank Nifty have been bought
If close of 41,800 achieved, 42,800 will open
Bank Nifty will be weak only below 41,350
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring Wall Street's close
Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
Stock Market News | Analysts see Nifty 50 in buy-on-dips mode until it holds this level
Wednesday was supposed to be a down day for Indian equities as most of the global markets sold-off post comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about interest rates turning out to be higher than originally envisaged. (Trade setup for March 9)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session higher on Wednesday
IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys were the top laggards. (Read more on March 8 session)