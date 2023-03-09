English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline, metals gain, FMCG shares under pressure

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 9, 2023 9:45 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened flat start on Thursday tracing global markets. Oil, gas and financial shares kept the headline indices under pressure, while metal and telecommunication stocks supported the indices.

Stock Market News | Glenmark and Cediprof announce exclusive distribution agreement in the US for ADHD drug

The pharma company says it has entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Cediprof for their approved Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate & Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg. 

Mar 9, 2023 9:45 AM

Stock Market Update | Gokaldas Exports shares drop after 11.4% equity changes hands in a large deal

Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, one of the promoters of Gokaldas Exports is the likely seller. People with knowledge of the matter had told CNBC-TV18 earlier. (Read more)

Mar 9, 2023 9:37 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open near flatline, Nifty Metal outperform

Mar 9, 2023 9:22 AM

Share Market Update | Thursday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies has 'buy' rating for Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145 per share and 'buy' for Hindalco with a target of 570. (Read more)

Mar 9, 2023 9:11 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.93 vs USD

Mar 9, 2023 9:09 AM

Share Market News | Here is how things currently stand with regards to Adani Group's pledged shares

Adani Group stocks continue to remain in focus after promoters of Adani Transmission created a pledge on 0.76 percent equity of the company in favour of SBICAP Trustee on March 6, according to data on the exchanges. (Read more)

Mar 9, 2023 9:01 AM

Stock Market News | Religare Ent says Religare Finvest completes one-time settlement of Rs 2,178 crore on March 8 with all 16 lenders

Mar 9, 2023 8:56 AM

Stocks To Watch | Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Shoppers Stop, Sequent Scientific, Shriram Finance, Data Patterns and more

From Adani Group companies to Sequent Scientific and Shriram Finance, here some top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session.

Mar 9, 2023 8:55 AM

Share Market News | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 9

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 9.

Mar 9, 2023 8:40 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold rises to $1,820/oz, dollar eases

US 10-year yield softens to 3.98 percent, two-year yield climbs further above five percent. 

European market close largely higher on Wednesday, DAX up 0.5 percent, CAC down 0.2 percent. 

Brent slips below $83/bbl as fears of more aggressive US rate hikes mount. 

Gold prices rise to $1,820/oz as dollar rally cools down slightly. 

China February consumer prices rise one percent year-on-year vs estimate of 1.9 percent. 

Mar 9, 2023 8:31 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

MARKET PASSES TEST
Indian market had a fantastic day yesterday
Bank Nifty led sharp recovery, mkt ended at high
Expiry today, market may see some volatility
Nifty very close to negating bearish trend
Indian market will now fall only on a big negative news
Market has been resilient to weak global cues
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Nifty faces very strong resistance now
17,825-17,850 very tough resistance zone
Bigger fall of February started from 17,825-17,850
Nifty’s 50 DMA also placed at 17,850
Highest Call build-up at 17,800, premium Rs 20
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty remains the strongest index
All dips on Bank Nifty have been bought
If close of 41,800 achieved, 42,800 will open
Bank Nifty will be weak only below 41,350

Mar 9, 2023 8:27 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended mixed in the previous session  

The three main US indices ended mixed as treasury yields rise
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.4 percent

Mar 9, 2023 8:21 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed mirroring Wall Street's close 
Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

Mar 9, 2023 8:19 AM

Stock Market News | Analysts see Nifty 50 in buy-on-dips mode until it holds this level

Wednesday was supposed to be a down day for Indian equities as most of the global markets sold-off post comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about interest rates turning out to be higher than originally envisaged. (Trade setup for March 9)

Mar 9, 2023 8:03 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session higher on Wednesday

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50, while  Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and Infosys were the top laggards. (Read more on March 8 session)

Mar 9, 2023 7:52 AM

