Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 advance led by index heavyweights, Tech Mahindra up 9%

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly unchanged on the first trading day of the week before moving higher. Gains in IT and financials supported the headline indices. Auto shares traded with losses. Stocks of auto component makers Sona BLW and Mahindra CIE slipped in trade after shares changed hands in block deals earlier in the session. 

Share Market Update | Yes Bank falls over 7% after lock-in period ends, shares released today

Now, after the end of three-year lock-in, the banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these banks had bought Yes Bank shares at around ₹10 a piece. The terms of the reconstruction scheme barred investors from selling shares acquired in Yes Bank in the secondary market for three years. (Read more)

Mar 13, 2023 10:08 AM

Mahindra CIE Automotive Block Deal | Shares fall over 6% after block deal

The shares of the company dropped 6.7 percent to Rs 367.1, falling for the fourth straight session. Earlier in the day, 2.4 crore shares or 6.5 percent equity of the company worth Rs 892.6 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 365 per share. 

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that M&M was likely to offload 4.6 percent stake in the company. 

Mar 13, 2023 9:56 AM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd | Shares fall 3% after block deal

The shares of the auto components maker dropped 3.6 percent to Rs 420.8, falling for the fourth session in a row. Earlier in the day, 12.1 crore shares or 20.7 percent equity of the company worth Rs 4,985 crore changed hands in a block deal window at Rs 410 per share. 

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Blackstone was likely to sell its entire stake in the company. 

Mar 13, 2023 9:45 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Tech Mahindra up 8%, top Nifty 50 gainer

Tech Mahindra is the top Nifty 50 gainer as shares jump 8.56 percent to Rs 1,152. Earlier in the day, 27 lakh shares or 0.3 percent equity of the company worth Rs 310 crore changed hands at Rs 1,132 per share. 

Mar 13, 2023 9:33 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Top Contributors To The Upside At Market Open
- Reliance Industries contributing 14.4 points to the upside
- Tech Mahindra contributing 12.7 points to the upside
- ICICI Bank contributing 11.3 points to the upside
- HDFC Bank contributing 10.4 points to the upside
- TCS contributing 7 points to the upside

Mar 13, 2023 9:25 AM

Market Open | Nifty 50 opens flat, Sensex below 60,000

Mar 13, 2023 9:17 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 100 points and Nifty near 17,400
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 101.4 points or 0.2 percent at 59,033.8 and the Nifty at 17,421.9, marginally up from its previous close.

Mar 13, 2023 9:11 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.76 vs the US dollar

Mar 13, 2023 9:04 AM

Global Market Cue | SGX Nifty turns positive, is up nearly 150 points from lows

The index is trading 47 points or 0.3 percent higher at this hour. 

Mar 13, 2023 8:51 AM

Stocks to Watch | Adani Group, Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Infosys and more

HAL signs Rs 667 crore contract to supply six donrnier-228 aircraft to Indian Air Force. 

Finolex India commences commercial operations of PVC fittings at manufacturing facility in Pune 

Lumax Auto arm acquires 75 percent stake in IAC International Automotive India. 

Elgi Equip operationg agreement to acquire 33.3 percent stake of CS Industrial Services. 

Shilpa Medicare US FDA issues two observations for company's unit 7 at Hyderabad. 

Here are the other stocks to watch for in today's trade

Mar 13, 2023 8:40 AM

Global Market Cue | US 2-year yield posts biggest 2-day decline since 2008, brent above $82/bbl

US 10-year yield slips to 3.74 percent, two-year yield posts biggest two-day decline since 2008. 

European markets end lower on Friday as banks stocks slump on SVB collapse, FTSE down 1.6 percent. 

Crude prices rise, brent above $82/bbl on stronger-than-expected US employment data.

Mar 13, 2023 8:35 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell, S&P 500 posted biggest percentage loss since September

The three main US indices closed sharply lower on Friday.
--S&P 500: down 1.4 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.8 percent

Mar 13, 2023 8:32 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up nearly 0.9 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.7 percent

Mar 13, 2023 8:19 AM

Stock Market News | Unpleasant global cues greet Nifty 50 as a new trading week begins

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes that multiple events like the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Energy prices, the Indian general election, will keep the markets volatile. (Trade Setup for March 13)

Mar 13, 2023 8:04 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red.  BSE Sensex closed down over 671 points to 59,135 and Nifty 50 declined 177 points to 17,413. (Read more on March 10 session)

Mar 13, 2023 7:55 AM