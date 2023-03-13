Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 advance led by index heavyweights, Tech Mahindra up 9%

Share Market Update | Yes Bank falls over 7% after lock-in period ends, shares released today
Now, after the end of three-year lock-in, the banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these banks had bought Yes Bank shares at around ₹10 a piece. The terms of the reconstruction scheme barred investors from selling shares acquired in Yes Bank in the secondary market for three years. (Read more)
Mahindra CIE Automotive Block Deal | Shares fall over 6% after block deal
The shares of the company dropped 6.7 percent to Rs 367.1, falling for the fourth straight session. Earlier in the day, 2.4 crore shares or 6.5 percent equity of the company worth Rs 892.6 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 365 per share.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that M&M was likely to offload 4.6 percent stake in the company.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd | Shares fall 3% after block deal
The shares of the auto components maker dropped 3.6 percent to Rs 420.8, falling for the fourth session in a row. Earlier in the day, 12.1 crore shares or 20.7 percent equity of the company worth Rs 4,985 crore changed hands in a block deal window at Rs 410 per share.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Blackstone was likely to sell its entire stake in the company.
Nifty 50 Update | Top Contributors To The Upside At Market Open
- Reliance Industries contributing 14.4 points to the upside
- Tech Mahindra contributing 12.7 points to the upside
- ICICI Bank contributing 11.3 points to the upside
- HDFC Bank contributing 10.4 points to the upside
- TCS contributing 7 points to the upside
Stocks to Watch | Adani Group, Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Infosys and more
HAL signs Rs 667 crore contract to supply six donrnier-228 aircraft to Indian Air Force.
Finolex India commences commercial operations of PVC fittings at manufacturing facility in Pune
Lumax Auto arm acquires 75 percent stake in IAC International Automotive India.
Elgi Equip operationg agreement to acquire 33.3 percent stake of CS Industrial Services.
Shilpa Medicare US FDA issues two observations for company's unit 7 at Hyderabad.
Global Market Cue | US 2-year yield posts biggest 2-day decline since 2008, brent above $82/bbl
US 10-year yield slips to 3.74 percent, two-year yield posts biggest two-day decline since 2008.
European markets end lower on Friday as banks stocks slump on SVB collapse, FTSE down 1.6 percent.
Crude prices rise, brent above $82/bbl on stronger-than-expected US employment data.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up nearly 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.7 percent
Stock Market News | Unpleasant global cues greet Nifty 50 as a new trading week begins
Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes that multiple events like the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Energy prices, the Indian general election, will keep the markets volatile. (Trade Setup for March 13)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the red dragged by PSU Bank stocks
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red. BSE Sensex closed down over 671 points to 59,135 and Nifty 50 declined 177 points to 17,413. (Read more on March 10 session)