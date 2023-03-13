Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 to open lower, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market News | Unpleasant global cues greet Nifty 50 as a new trading week begins
Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes that multiple events like the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Energy prices, the Indian general election, will keep the markets volatile. (Trade Setup for March 13)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the red dragged by PSU Bank stocks
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red. BSE Sensex closed down over 671 points to 59,135 and Nifty 50 declined 177 points to 17,413. (Read more on March 10 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!