Stock Market Live: Sensex slips 300 points, Nifty 50 below 17,700, IT shares under pressure

"Traders are advised to continue with an optimistic approach and now should start focusing more on thematic movers. Apart from this, the broader end of the spectrum has been sulking for a long time now, has started showing early signs of revival. It’s better to keep a close eye on this segment as well," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.
Stocks To Watch | Adani Group, Hindustan Aeronautics, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HT Media and more
Sun Pharma completes acquisition of Concert Pharma.
IGL to set up smart meter manufacturing plant with Genesis.
NCLT rejects scheme of amalgamation of HT Mobile Solutions with HT Media
Global Market Cue | Brent slips to $83/bbl
US 10-year yield hovers around four percent, two-year yield tops five percent, hits highest level since 2007.
European markets close lower on Tuesday, CAC down 0.5 percent, DAX slips 0.6 percent.
Brent slips to $83/bbl over rate hike fears in US and weak China eco data
Gold prices fall below $1,810/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down two percent
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
TEST OF MARKET
Nifty has recovered 55% of the February fall
Global market again hit by a hawkish Powell
Indian market has seen good stability in last 3 days
Broader market might continue to do well today
On Nifty, need to see Banks vs IT divergence
GLOBAL CUES: INDIA IMPACT
Nasdaq again closed below 10 and 20 DEMA
Nifty IT closed between 10 and 20 DEMA
IT stocks may again be down in first hour today
First hour low in Nifty IT will be crucial
US Bond market believes rate hikes will go on
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Today’s trade is about first hour low
If first hour low is defended, rally possible
If first hour low broken, decline possible
Nifty still has not negated risk of 20 DMA halt
Nifty managed to close just above 20 DMA
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty consolidated on Monday after big rally
Bank Nifty is stronger component of market
Bank Nifty is now firmly “Buy on dips”
ICICI Bank, SBI looking strong once again
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 faces resistance at 17,800, may react to Fed chair commentary
The Nifty 50 index began the truncated trading week on a positive note, ending Monday's session with gains of over 100 points and closing above the mark of 17,700. However, it gave up half of those gains from the intraday high of 17,799. (Trade setup for March 8)
Share Market News | Sensex ended higher but off intra-day highs on Monday
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose over 415 points or 0.69 percent to 60,224.46, while the broader NSE Nifty appreciated by over 100 points or 0.67 percent to 17,711.45. (Read more on March 6 session)
The stock market was closed on March 7 on account of Holi.
