English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a lower start, Asian indices in the red

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a lower start, Asian indices in the red

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a lower start, Asian indices in the red
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 8, 2023 8:39 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower mirroring the moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 131.5 points or 0.7 percent lower at 17,721.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stocks To Watch | Adani Group, Hindustan Aeronautics, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HT Media and more

Sun Pharma completes acquisition of Concert Pharma.

IGL to set up smart meter manufacturing plant with Genesis.

NCLT rejects scheme of amalgamation of HT Mobile Solutions with HT Media 

Mar 8, 2023 8:39 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent slips to $83/bbl

US 10-year yield hovers around four percent, two-year yield tops five percent, hits highest level since 2007.

European markets close lower on Tuesday, CAC down 0.5 percent, DAX slips 0.6 percent. 

Brent slips to $83/bbl over rate hike fears in US and weak China eco data

Gold prices fall below $1,810/oz as dollar index and treasury yields strengthen

Mar 8, 2023 8:32 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell over 1%

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday after Feb chair Jerome Powell hinted at a higher interest rate hike.
-- S&P 500: down 1.5 percent
-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.7 percent
-- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent

Mar 8, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.6 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally down 
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down two percent

Mar 8, 2023 8:12 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

TEST OF MARKET
Nifty has recovered 55% of the February fall
Global market again hit by a hawkish Powell
Indian market has seen good stability in last 3 days
Broader market might continue to do well today
On Nifty, need to see Banks vs IT divergence
 
GLOBAL CUES: INDIA IMPACT
Nasdaq again closed below 10 and 20 DEMA
Nifty IT closed between 10 and 20 DEMA
IT stocks may again be down in first hour today
First hour low in Nifty IT will be crucial
US Bond market believes rate hikes will go on
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Today’s trade is about first hour low
If first hour low is defended, rally possible
If first hour low broken, decline possible
Nifty still has not negated risk of 20 DMA halt
Nifty managed to close just above 20 DMA
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty consolidated on Monday after big rally
Bank Nifty is stronger component of market
Bank Nifty is now firmly “Buy on dips”
ICICI Bank, SBI looking strong once again

Mar 8, 2023 8:09 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 faces resistance at 17,800, may react to Fed chair commentary

The Nifty 50 index began the truncated trading week on a positive note, ending Monday's session with gains of over 100 points and closing above the mark of 17,700. However, it gave up half of those gains from the intraday high of 17,799. (Trade setup for March 8)

Mar 8, 2023 8:07 AM

Share Market News | Sensex ended higher but off intra-day highs on Monday

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose over 415 points or 0.69 percent to 60,224.46, while the broader NSE Nifty appreciated by over 100 points or 0.67 percent to 17,711.45. (Read more on March 6 session)

The stock market was closed on March 7 on account of Holi. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:55 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 8, 2023 7:40 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X