Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 400 points, 42 shares in Nifty 50 basket advance

Share Market Update | Geojit's Anand James on Nifty
"While the dip was anticipated, the consolidation thereof ended without much directional signal. Nevertheless maintained yesterday, even though the hopes of extension in the relief rally continued to shrink, the downside marker of 17255 being intact, we continue to retain hopes towards another attempt to scale the 17520-560-620 barriers. For the day, we have ear marked 17375 above which Nifty needs to float, to maintain positive. Else expect 17050-16800 in the coming days, but not necessarily an outright breakdown today," says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market News | Alembic Pharma to take Rs 1,150 crore impairment charge for three Gujarat plants
Alembic Pharma will take part of the impairment charge for the current financial year, while the remaining charge will be taken when the plants come on-stream. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Alembic Pharma, BEL, Mahindra Finance, Pidilite and more
Global Market Cue | Crude falls over potential European rate hikes, gold slips below $1,840/oz
US initial jobless claim at 1.90 lakh vs 1.92 lakh in the previous week
US 10-year yield rises further to 4.05 percent, two-year yield hits highest level since July 2007.
European markets close higher as Eurozone inflation eases to 8.5 percent, CAC rises 0.7 percent.
Crude falls slightly over fears of potential European rate hikes, brent at $84/bbl
Gold prices slip below $1,840/oz as dollar index strengthens on weekly jobs data.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
FRIDAY VIBES!
Global markets finally in cheerful mood
Indian market faces expiry pressure yesterday
Nifty needs to defend 17,255 now
Broader market has been resilient
Adani deal big positive, especially for LIC, SBI
Banks have leadership position now for bulls
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Level based trading likely to work today
All long trades must have strict stop loss of 17,255
All short trades must have strict stop loss of 17,500
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty slightly better, now “Buy on dips”
First hour low should be stop loss for intra-day longs
If 40,270 breaks, Bank Nifty will become weak
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50's drop on Thursday points to weakness in reversal from lows
The supposed "relief rally" in the Nifty 50 index could not last beyond a day as the index witnessed another day of declines during the weekly options expiry. (Trade setup for March 3)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 continued the losing streak after a day's breather
Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the top laggards on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp. (Read more on March 2 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!