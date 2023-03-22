Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open with gains, Asian indices in the green

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to cross this level ahead of FOMC rate decision tonight
All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve ahead of its policy meeting outcome later tonight. The street appears to have priced in a 25 basis point rate hike. The quantum going any higher may result in a negative reaction. (Trade Setup for March 22)
Share Market News | Nifty and Sensex ended higher on Tuesday
The market witnessed a relief rally led by Reliance and financials, with most Nifty Bank constituents trading in the green. In sectoral indices bank and capital goods rose over 1 percent each. The Nifty Bank index surged 533 points to close at 39,895, while the Midcap Index gained 176 points to end at 29,958. (Read more on March 21 session)
