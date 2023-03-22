English
Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open with gains, Asian indices in the green

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 22, 2023 8:10 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher trading global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 25.5 points or 0.2 percent higher at 17,169.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to cross this level ahead of FOMC rate decision tonight

All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve ahead of its policy meeting outcome later tonight. The street appears to have priced in a 25 basis point rate hike. The quantum going any higher may result in a negative reaction. (Trade Setup for March 22)

Mar 22, 2023 8:10 AM

Share Market News | Nifty and Sensex ended higher on Tuesday

The market witnessed a relief rally led by Reliance and financials, with most Nifty Bank constituents trading in the green. In sectoral indices bank and capital goods rose over 1 percent each. The Nifty Bank index surged 533 points to close at 39,895, while the Midcap Index gained 176 points to end at 29,958. (Read more on March 21 session)

Mar 22, 2023 8:08 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 22, 2023 7:53 AM

