Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty 50 below 17,000, Nifty Bank falls 300 points

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 9:15 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on the first trading day of the week tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 107 points or 0.6 percent to 17,081 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Stock Market Update | Monday's top brokerage calls

Goldman Sachs has 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumers with a target of Rs 1,100 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 705 per share. (Read more)

Mar 20, 2023 9:15 AM

Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 200 points and Nifty near 17,000
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 216.4 points or 0.4 percent at 57,773.5 and the Nifty at 17,066.6, down 33.5 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.

Mar 20, 2023 9:13 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee rises to 82.49 vs US dollar

Mar 20, 2023 9:05 AM

Share Market News | GMR Airports Infra to merge subsidiary with itself, raise Rs 2,900 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Airports Infra Ltd.’s stake in GMR Airports Ltd. will increase to 55 percent from 51 percent pre-merger. (Read more)

Mar 20, 2023 8:54 AM

Stocks To Watch | Adani Group, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports, JSPL, Cochin Shipyard, Can Fin Homes, Sula Vineyards and more

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session.

Mar 20, 2023 8:51 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

CRUCIAL WEEK

Global markets may see relief rally due to Credit Suisse bailout

Big question over health of financial system remains

Back home, Nifty defended some crucial levels on close

Bank Nifty key to watch from here

FII shorting at all-time high

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Friday low of 16,958 most important level

Near consensus that 16,800 will hold

Good chance that Nifty will eventually break 16,800

If 16,800 breaks, Nifty can fall another 1000 points

Trader should respect screen, investor should buy

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Bank Nifty made a very strong comeback

Bank Nifty closed right at its 200 DMA

Bank Nifty has opened door to 37,650

For portfolio investors, good time to accumulate good Banks

Mar 20, 2023 8:50 AM

Share Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 20

Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 20.

Mar 20, 2023 8:41 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude dips to 15-month low, gold highest since April 2022

US 10-yearyield slips to 3.48 percent as investors anticipate a 25 bps rate hike by Fed. 

European markets close lower on Friday, post worst week of the year, CAC down 1.4 percent.

Crude dips to 15-month lows on Friday over banking sector fears, brent at $73/bbl.

Gold prices surge above $1,970/oz, hit highest level since April 2022 on bank shocks.

Mar 20, 2023 8:34 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell sharply amid losses in banking sector

The three main US indices fell on Monday.
--S&P 500: down 1.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.7 percent

Mar 20, 2023 8:21 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent

Mar 20, 2023 8:12 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to stay above 17,000 ahead of FOMC meet this week

Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang expects the Nifty 50 to trade in a 16,000 - 18,000 range with a downward bias, adding that even at levels of 16,000, stocks may be expensive. (Trade Setup for March 20)

Mar 20, 2023 8:02 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday

All sectoral indices except for auto and FMCG finished in the green. Autos stocks remained under pressure on subdued demand with Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki being the top laggards in the sector. (Read more on March 17 session)

Mar 20, 2023 7:48 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Mar 20, 2023 7:40 AM