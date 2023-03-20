Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a negative start, Asian indices in the red

Share Market News | GMR Airports Infra to merge subsidiary with itself, raise Rs 2,900 crore from Groupe ADP
GMR Airports Infra Ltd.’s stake in GMR Airports Ltd. will increase to 55 percent from 51 percent pre-merger. (Read more)
Stocks To Watch | Adani Group, Sun Pharma, GMR Airports, JSPL, Cochin Shipyard, Can Fin Homes, Sula Vineyards and more
Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
CRUCIAL WEEK
Global markets may see relief rally due to Credit Suisse bailout
Big question over health of financial system remains
Back home, Nifty defended some crucial levels on close
Bank Nifty key to watch from here
FII shorting at all-time high
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Friday low of 16,958 most important level
Near consensus that 16,800 will hold
Good chance that Nifty will eventually break 16,800
If 16,800 breaks, Nifty can fall another 1000 points
Trader should respect screen, investor should buy
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty made a very strong comeback
Bank Nifty closed right at its 200 DMA
Bank Nifty has opened door to 37,650
For portfolio investors, good time to accumulate good Banks
Share Market Update | 10 things to know before opening bell on March 20
Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 20.
Global Market Cue | Crude dips to 15-month low, gold highest since April 2022
US 10-yearyield slips to 3.48 percent as investors anticipate a 25 bps rate hike by Fed.
European markets close lower on Friday, post worst week of the year, CAC down 1.4 percent.
Crude dips to 15-month lows on Friday over banking sector fears, brent at $73/bbl.
Gold prices surge above $1,970/oz, hit highest level since April 2022 on bank shocks.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to stay above 17,000 ahead of FOMC meet this week
Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang expects the Nifty 50 to trade in a 16,000 - 18,000 range with a downward bias, adding that even at levels of 16,000, stocks may be expensive. (Trade Setup for March 20)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Friday
All sectoral indices except for auto and FMCG finished in the green. Autos stocks remained under pressure on subdued demand with Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki being the top laggards in the sector. (Read more on March 17 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!