Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 stage last hour recovery led by financial shares

Share Market Update | Geojit's Cyril Charly on banking sector performance in financial year 2023
"FY23 was not a year of smooth sailing for the banking sector. Though the year witnessed robust credit growth with improvements in asset quality, multiple headwinds kept the performance of bank stocks subdued. Central bankers worldwide were forced to battle heightened inflation, leading to a series of rate hikes. This, along with the global financial breakdown, kept banking sectors off the investor’s shopping list. While credit growth remained strong, banks struggled to balance the flow of deposits, resulting in tight liquidity in the system. Although margins improved during FY23 with strong loan demand and improved book quality, further upward repricing of deposit rates due to growth imbalance could add pressure on margins. With expected moderation in credit growth during FY24 and pressure on margins, we maintain our neutral view on the sector, but with a stock-to-stock approach. A long-term investor can employ an accumulation strategy during the year as the sector is now trading at its long-term averages," Cyril Charly, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Update | Helios Capital India's Dinshaw Irani on markets
“We expected markets to stay in a band and I don’t think that thesis has changed. However the recent turmoil amongst the mid-sized banks in the US, there was a silver-lining to it actually because the aggressive increases by the Fed, I think that will take a backseat now. Fed also has realised that it is putting too much stress on the balacesheets of the banks. So in a way it helps the Fed also because the banks will now cut down on their credit growth. So that helps in consumption being curbed and that was the ultimate aim of the Fed by increasing the rates to curb the consumption frenzy in the US and bring on a slowdown. So our feel is the world will be a bit of a choppy place to be in and probably a safe haven would be in India. However India is looking at a tight band in trade because for India to start moving up you need the world to stabilise which is not going to happen for at least a couple of quarters,” says Dinshaw Irani, CIO, Helios Capital India.
Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 stage last hour recovery to close near day's high
Financials continue to lead market higher, Nifty Bank 300 points off lows
Midcap outperformance keeps market breadth firmly in favour of advances
NSE advance-decline ratio is 4:1, four stocks advance against a decline in one
Sensex rises 115 points to 59,106 and Nifty 38 points to 17,398
Nifty Bank gains 204 points to 40,813 and Midcap index 132 points to 30,167
City Gas companies see selling as gas price kept unchanged, stocks down up to seven percent
OPEC+ cutting production drags OMC stocks while upstream companies rise
HPCL, BPCL and IOC slip while ONGC and Oil India rise on crude surge
Except Ambuja and ACC, all Adani Group stocks close lower, market capitalisation falls Rs 18,000 crore
Auto stocks largely move higher on better-than-expected March sales, Hero top gainer
KPIT Tech falls 12 percent as JPMorgan initiates coverage with underweight and target of Rs 520
Tejas Networks rises more than five percent on the Rs 700 crore order win from BSNL
GMR, Voda Idea, IEX, Bandhan Bank, Laurus, Delta Corp are top Midcap gainers
BSE companies gain market capitalisation of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore on Monday
Stock Market Update | KPIT Technologies is down 12.5%
10 brokerage firms have a 'buy' call on the company, one has 'hold' and three have a 'sell' call.
Brokerage firm JPMorgan expects shares of KPIT Tech to fall as much as 44 percent over the next 12 months citing slowing growth and a reduction in scarcity premium post the announcement of the Tata Technologies IPO. (Read more)
Share Market Update | RVNL shares jump 8% on order win
The shares of the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd are up 8.7 percent at this hour. The company's consortium with Tracks & Towers Infratech received a Letter of Award from the National Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth Rs 1,271 crore. Additionally, the company has received Letter Of Award from the railway ministry for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depots. The company has also recieved an order worth Rs 720 crore for construction of six-lane elevated Kona Expressway in West Bengal.
Market Update | Nifty IT down 0.5%
The Nifty IT index is down 0.5 percent or 131.6 points. Persistent, Infosys, Mphasis and LTIMindtree, down 0.7 to 1.9 percent, are the top index losers. Barring LTTS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Coforge, which are up 0.3 to 1.4 percent, all index constituents are trading with losses.
Stock Market Update | Orient Cement Plans To Outgrow Industry
- Will outgrow industry growth by 2-3 percent in financial year 2024, according to MD & CEO Deepak Khetrapal
- Enough limestone reserves to expand to 18 MTPA capacity
- Targeting 18 MTPA capacity in next 5-6 years
- Need to raise money via equity for aggressive expansion
- Orient Cement is not on the block, not looking at any inorganic growth
Stock Market Update | Route Mobile To Provide Corporate Guarantee
- Board approves corporate guarantee in favour of Yes Bank, IFSC Banking Unit for term loan facility
- Term loan facility worth $101.4 million, availed by wholly-owned subsidiary
- Corporate guarantee to be treated as a contingent liability