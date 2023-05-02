Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 to open with minor cuts as indices resume trading after long weekend

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 aims for further upside after best week in nine months
The positive end to the week also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months. (Trade Setup For May 2)
Share Market News | Indian indices ended Friday's session higher
NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April. (Read more on April 28 session)
