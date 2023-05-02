English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 to open with minor cuts as indices resume trading after long weekend

By CNBCTV18.com  May 2, 2023 7:54 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open with minor cuts on the first trading day of the truncated week. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, were last trading 35.5 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,237.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Tata Steel, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cement among others due to post their earnings later in the day. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Green, Ultratech Cement, SBI Cards reported their quarterly numbers over the weekend.

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.5 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent

May 2, 2023 8:13 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 aims for further upside after best week in nine months

The positive end to the week also ensured that both Sensex & the Nifty 50 rose nearly 2.5 percent for the week - their best weekly performance in nine months. (Trade Setup For May 2)

May 2, 2023 8:00 AM

Share Market News | Indian indices ended Friday's session higher

NSE gained nearly 150 points to end at 18,065, while  BSE Sensex ended 463 points higher at 61,112.4. Today was the first trading session of May F&O series. Nifty saw the best F&O series in six months in April. (Read more on April 28 session)

May 2, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 2, 2023 7:40 AM
